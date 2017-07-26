Saturday, July 29, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Senate approves independent candidacy, restricts tenures of govs, president

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Senate approves independent candidacy, restricts tenures of govs, president
July 26
13:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The senate has approved a provision in the constitution alteration bill which gives room for candidates to participate in elections without being members of political parties.

Eighty-two senators voted in favour of this, while five rejected it.

The upper legislative chamber also restricted someone who has been sworn in as president or governor to complete the term of the elected president or governor from contesting twice.

The senate approved a provision for the funding of the house of assembly of states directly from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

The provision reads: “section 121 of the principal act is altered by substituting for subsection (3), a new subsection (3) – ‘(3) any amount standing to the credit of the- house of assembly of the state, and judiciary, in the consolidated revenue fund of the state  shall be paid directly to the said bodies respectively; in the case of judiciary, such amount shall be paid directly the heads of the courts concerned.”

The senate also approved the provision which requires the president and governor to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 30 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the senate or state house of assembly.

Constitution amendments only become operative after they have been passed by at least 24 state houses of assembly and two-thirds of the national assembly.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, laid the report of the constitution review committee, which had worked on some sections of the 1999 constitution, last Thursday.

The senate commenced on debate on the report on Tuesday, and voted on its provisions on Wednesday.

TheCable had reported some other provisions in the bill.

Below are the 33 bills they considered and how they voted:

BILLYESNOREMARK
Members of the Council of States95NILPassed
Devolution of Power905Not Passed
Financial Autonomy of State Legislature905Passed
Distributable account for LG’s to have their own special account848Passed
Democratic Existence funding and tenure of LG council88 7Passed
State creation and boundary adjustment4748Not Passed
Immunity for legislators for Acts in Course of Duty931Passed
Political Parties and Electoral Matters : Time to conduct Bye Elections and Power to deregister parties900Passed
Presidential Assent951Passed
Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees7519Passed
Submission of Ministerial Nominees with their Portfolios7816Passed
35% affirmative action for women as ministers4943Not Passed
Submission of Commissioners Nominees with their Portfolios847Passed
Submission of names of office of commissioners shall be attached with portfolio878Passed
35% Affirmative action for women as states commissioners6135NotPassed
Authorization of expenditure931Passed
Appointment of Minister from the FCT7712Passed
Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers842Passed
Independent Candidacy825Passed
The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police872Passed
Restriction of the tenure of President and Governor880Passed
Separation of Office of the Accountant-General890Passed
Office of Auditor General to be included in first line chat of consolidated revenue950Passed
Separation of Office of the Attorney General from the Minister/Commissioner of Justice951Passed
Submissions from the Judiciary952Passed
Determination of pre-election matters970Passed
Consequential Amendment on Civil Defence970Passed
Citizenship and indigenship4946Not Passed
Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration874Passed
Removal of law making power from Executive Arm893Passed
Investment and Securities Tribunal7614Passed
Reduction of Age for Election8610Passed
Authorization of expenditure time frame for laying Appropriation bill, Passage etc940Passed
Deletion of NYSC decree from CFRN8833Passed
Deletion of Public Complain Act from CFRN901Passed
Deletion of National Security Agencies from the CFRN922Passed
Deletion of land Use Act from CFRN4644Not Passed
Deletion of State INEC from CFRN7319Passed
Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Constitutionsenate
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ikere
    Ikere July 29, 07:17

    Your comment..granting immunity to Legislators from prosecution while in office is laughable. Why on earth then is Evans still under police custody.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 28, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK320.50419.53375.30
LAGOS364474425
KANO364473424
PH365477428
ABUJA365475424
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.