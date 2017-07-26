Senate approves independent candidacy, restricts tenures of govs, president

Advertisement

The senate has approved a provision in the constitution alteration bill which gives room for candidates to participate in elections without being members of political parties.

Eighty-two senators voted in favour of this, while five rejected it.

The upper legislative chamber also restricted someone who has been sworn in as president or governor to complete the term of the elected president or governor from contesting twice.

The senate approved a provision for the funding of the house of assembly of states directly from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

The provision reads: “section 121 of the principal act is altered by substituting for subsection (3), a new subsection (3) – ‘(3) any amount standing to the credit of the- house of assembly of the state, and judiciary, in the consolidated revenue fund of the state shall be paid directly to the said bodies respectively; in the case of judiciary, such amount shall be paid directly the heads of the courts concerned.”

The senate also approved the provision which requires the president and governor to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 30 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the senate or state house of assembly.

Constitution amendments only become operative after they have been passed by at least 24 state houses of assembly and two-thirds of the national assembly.

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, laid the report of the constitution review committee, which had worked on some sections of the 1999 constitution, last Thursday.

The senate commenced on debate on the report on Tuesday, and voted on its provisions on Wednesday.

TheCable had reported some other provisions in the bill.

Below are the 33 bills they considered and how they voted:

BILL YES NO REMARK Members of the Council of States 95 NIL Passed Devolution of Power 90 5 Not Passed Financial Autonomy of State Legislature 90 5 Passed Distributable account for LG’s to have their own special account 84 8 Passed Democratic Existence funding and tenure of LG council 88 7 Passed State creation and boundary adjustment 47 48 Not Passed Immunity for legislators for Acts in Course of Duty 93 1 Passed Political Parties and Electoral Matters : Time to conduct Bye Elections and Power to deregister parties 90 0 Passed Presidential Assent 95 1 Passed Time frame for submission of names of ministerial nominees 75 19 Passed Submission of Ministerial Nominees with their Portfolios 78 16 Passed 35% affirmative action for women as ministers 49 43 Not Passed Submission of Commissioners Nominees with their Portfolios 84 7 Passed Submission of names of office of commissioners shall be attached with portfolio 87 8 Passed 35% Affirmative action for women as states commissioners 61 35 NotPassed Authorization of expenditure 93 1 Passed Appointment of Minister from the FCT 77 12 Passed Change of names of some LG councils: Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun, Pleateau and Rivers 84 2 Passed Independent Candidacy 82 5 Passed The Nigeria Police Force to become Nigerian Police 87 2 Passed Restriction of the tenure of President and Governor 88 0 Passed Separation of Office of the Accountant-General 89 0 Passed Office of Auditor General to be included in first line chat of consolidated revenue 95 0 Passed Separation of Office of the Attorney General from the Minister/Commissioner of Justice 95 1 Passed Submissions from the Judiciary 95 2 Passed Determination of pre-election matters 97 0 Passed Consequential Amendment on Civil Defence 97 0 Passed Citizenship and indigenship 49 46 Not Passed Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration 87 4 Passed Removal of law making power from Executive Arm 89 3 Passed Investment and Securities Tribunal 76 14 Passed Reduction of Age for Election 86 10 Passed Authorization of expenditure time frame for laying Appropriation bill, Passage etc 94 0 Passed Deletion of NYSC decree from CFRN 88 33 Passed Deletion of Public Complain Act from CFRN 90 1 Passed Deletion of National Security Agencies from the CFRN 92 2 Passed Deletion of land Use Act from CFRN 46 44 Not Passed Deletion of State INEC from CFRN 73 19 Passed