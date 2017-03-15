Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
TheCable

Senate rejects Magu for the second time in 3 months

Senate rejects Magu for the second time in 3 months
March 15
13:47 2017
The senate has yet again rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu was rejected after the senators voted against his confirmation.

In December, the upper legislative chamber rejected him based on a DSS report.

The anti-graft czar was accused of corruption ‎and “gross violation of human rights”. He was also alleged to be in possession “of undeclared pieces of property.”

After denying all the allegations, President Muhammadu Buhari renominated him in January.

At the plenary on Wednesday, Magu fielded questions from the lawmakers.

The screening appeared to be going on well until Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, presented the report of the DSS.

Melaye said: “In light of foregoing, Magu has failed integrity test.”

Earlier in the screening, Magu said he did not want to comment on the DSS report to avoid friction between the EFCC and a sister agency.

But when pressed further to comment on the allegations by senators, he said a house was provided for him by a senior official in presidency because he stayed at a suburb of Abuja and worked late.

The report had said was staying in a N40 million mansion paid for by a corrupt businessman.

Magu also refuted claims that the EFCC violated the human rights of those it arrested.

He defended the seizure of property, saying the EFCC disposes them in accordance to the law.

The anti-graft czar also spoke on monies which the agency has recovered.

“There are various accounts in the CBN [for monies recovered] . Sometimes some people disown the properties,” he said.

“In situation like this they are abandoned and we get forfeiture order from the court and they are sold. The court gives directives on this.”

Magu was appointed in November 2015, following the sack of Ibrahim Lamorde.

  1. Konya
    Konya March 15, 13:53

    Why all of this. The government should appoint me. There is no security report against me. I am not corrupt and I am capable of recovering all loots and jailing all looters.

  2. SK JOHN
    SK JOHN March 15, 14:10

    Hmmmmm this is really serious. Plz d senate should stop playing d senses of nigerians. What can of security problem threat that can not be disclose to d public. The fear of Magu is d beginning of wisdom and job get donr properly. We dont want all this flimsy attitude from our senate and they remember that people voted for them. They didnt see themselves there by surprise. Enough of all this mess

