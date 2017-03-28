Senate halts confirmation of RECs over Buhari’s ‘inaction on Magu’

Advertisement

The senate has suspended the confirmation of the 27 resident electoral commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peter Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta north, had moved a motion that the exercise be suspended based on the refusal of the executive to accept the senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

‎Nwaoboshi spoke on the need for the country’s democracy and institution to be protected by all the arms of government.

“The constitution underscores the separation of power, that is the power of the executive to appoint and the power of the legislature where necessary to confirm. Issues like this need to transcend political parties for the interest of Nigerians, to protect our institutions and democracy,” he said.

“Professor Ise Sagay went to the press and said the senate merely confirms, merely is the word. A professor of law, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) saying the legislature has no power?”

Contributing to the debate, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, said the matter should be stepped down so their sentiments could “be passed on to the executive.”

“If the chief justice of the federation is unable to perform his duties, the president can appoint the next in rank to be the acting CJN, even in the states but outside that, there is no provision in our law where positions that require the confirmation of the senate enjoins the executive to appoint in acting capacity, I stand to be corrected,” he said.

Other lawmakers who contributed to the debate, wondered the relevance of their role if the executive could keep Magu after he was rejected.

The senate therefore shifted screening, which was supposed to begin on Tuesday, by two weeks.

Citing a report from the Department of State Services (DSS), the upper chamber of the national assembly certified Magu unfit to lead the anti-graft agency.

The senate first rejected him in December, but Buhari re-presented his name to the lawmakers, who again turned down Magu’s nomination in March.

The presidency has not made known its next line of action about the leadership of the EFCC.