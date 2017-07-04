Senate suspends confirmation of nominees, threatens showdown with presidency

Advertisement

The senate has resolved to suspend the consideration of all the nominees which the executive sends to it for confirmation.

The senate took the decision on Tuesday after Acting President Yemi Osinbajo sent a letter, asking for the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as the director-general of Nigeria Lottery Commission.

Ahmad Yerima, senator representing Zamfara west, had moved a motion to stop the confirmation.

Yerima wondered why Osinbajo would send a nominee to the senate after he reportedly said the upper legislative chamber did not have the power of confirmation.

During an interactive session with journalists in April, Osinbajo had expressed support for the view of Femi Falana, a lawyer, who said President Muhammadu Buhari does not need the confirmation of the senate to retain Ibrahim Magu as head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The senate had rejected Magu on two different occasions but the presidency refused to replace the anti-graft czar.

Yerima told his colleagues that there was a need to ask Osinbajo if he had changed his view.

“I recall that at one time, a statement was issued by the acting president that the senate has no power to confirm outside the provision of the constitution,” Yerima said.

“So I don’t really don’t know whether the acting president is changing his step or action by this letter.”

Contributing to the debate, George Sekibo, senator representing Rivers east, accused the executive of attempting to take away the functions of the legislature.

“What is happening in the country today will indicate that they are either trying to quieten the legislature or take over our responsibilities,” Sekibo said.

“The issue of clearing of nominees for Mr President is one of the fundamental functions of the senate, not even the entire national assembly. If a vice-president of the country says that we don’t have the power to confirm a particular nominee, I wonder whether he is in touch with the provisions of the EFCC act.

“Because I believe that in the EFCC act there is the provision that the president will nominate and the senate will confirm. There is a major question, I think senate should put a holiday or suspension on these requests for confirmation until this issue is settled – whether we have the power to confirm or we don’t have the powers to confirm.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who commended Yerima for the motion, said the senate could not continue to make laws and resolutions that would be “fragrantly” disobeyed.

He urged the acting president to take appropriate actions on all resolutions and laws of the senate.

“Distinguished colleagues, let me thank Senator Yerima for coming under privileges. I think this matter is a very important matter but I think we need to address it once and for all and put it behind us,” he said.

“As a society, we can’t pass laws and see these laws are not being obeyed. It is very clear these resolutions as passed must be acted upon by the acting president and ensure that we continue to respect our democracy, our laws and constitution.

“It is not for us to chose which laws we obey and which laws we don’t obey. That is not the way any civilised, modern society work.

“We hope that the acting president will take appropriate action in line with these resolutions.”