Seven govs head to London to meet Buhari (updated)

Advertisement

Seven governors will depart the country tonight to honour an invitation by President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been receiving medical treatment in London since May 7.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, who disclosed this during an interactive session with state house correspondents, said the meeting will hold by 3pm on Wednesday.

The presidential spokesman said Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, will lead the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

In his contribution, Femi Adesina said the selection of members of the delegation was done by the governors’ forum.

He dismissed the insinuation that Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, a renowned critic of Buhari’s administration, was deliberately excluded from the trip.

“The selection was not done by the government. It was done by the governors’ forum and you can see that the delegation is headed by Gov. Yari, who is chairman of that forum,” he said.

“So, that question should then go to the forum.”

According to Adesina, the president, who is recuperating very fast, preferred receiving delegations rather than addressing the nation through broadcast.

Adesina said the two ministers who have been confirmed by the senate would soon be sworn in.

The visit to London comes two days after some ministers, governors and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held a meeting with the president.

At the end of the meeting, Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, who was in the delegation said: “By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling.”

Buhari’s long absence has fuelled speculations about his health.