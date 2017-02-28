Tuesday, February 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Soludo, Utomi demand immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Soludo, Utomi demand immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu
February 28
16:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

‎Chukwuma Soludo, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Patrick Utomi, a professor of economics, have called for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu has been in detention since October, 2015.

The thought leaders under the aegis of ‘Nzuko Umunna’, a pan-Igbo group, also called for the release of his colleagues who are in jail.

They declared that Nigeria was more divided now than before.

Delivering the statement of the group in Abuja on Tuesday, Soludo condemned the killing of IPOB members in the south-east.

Amnesty International had put the number of pro-Biafra protesters killed by security agents at 150, an allegation that the military denied.

He also called for an investigation of the killings.

“We are a delegation of Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo group,‎” he said.

‎”We visited Nnamdi Kanu to hear his own point of view as well as share our own point of view with him.

“We believe that Nigeria has the potential to be great, and like most countries has its own challenges.

“Nigeria has never been more divided than now. Most discerning patriots have come to the conclusion that Nigeria as currently structured is destined to be a failed state‎.

“It is our considered view that most of the agitation is in response to a looting elite. We do not condone violence.

“We note that in 2015 Nigerians voted for change. As the ruling party, the APC has it a duty to deliver to the Nigerian people.

“So far, APC seems to have abandoned its cardinal duty to Nigeria. We are in a state of emergency at all levels.

‎”We demand the urgent release of Nnamdi Kanu, and his colleagues as part of the process of engineering a new Nigeria.

“No citizen of Nigeria deserves the treatment that is being meted to Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues‎. Nnamdi Kanu is not above the law, and he should not be put below the law.”

Soludo also cited cases in which the government failed to release Kanu despite court orders as an example of how he had been put below the law.

Utomi‎, who responded to questions on behalf of the group, spoke against the secret trial of Kanu, saying “it has no basis at all”.

A federal high court in Abuja had ordered the secret trial of Kanu.

On his part, Utomi said the group would approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the matter if it became necessary.

‎”We will do everything that is necessary, we will internationalise the issue. When you incarcerate Nnamdi Kanu, it is not he that is incarcerated but the people of conscience,” he said.

“We are asking that all citizens get a fair share under the law. We are looking at the genuine reform of Nigeria

“We are going to be consistent. We will keep engaging all stakeholders on a global level. It is time we keep talking about these things.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Charles SoludoIPOBNzuko UmunnaPat Utomi
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Kunle
    Kunle February 28, 17:05

    Don’t know why government continued to detained the guy?! He is just been given unnecessary publicity he does not deserve!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 28, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.63392.42334.54
LAGOS430530450
KANO430520460
PH450570480
ABUJA440560450
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.