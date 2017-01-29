Sports minister Dalung loses wife

Advertisement

Solomon Dalung, the minister of sports and youth development, has lost his first wife.

Dalung made the announcement on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

The minister’s Facebook post was titled:”I AM BEREAVED.”

“For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible,” it read.

“While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.

“My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning.

“May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.

What a black Sunday,”Dalung ended his facebook post.

All attempts made by TheCable to reach the minister and his media team proved abortive. Series of telephone calls put across to them were unanswered.