Tuesday, January 31, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 31, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:All Share Index 26,217.18Deals 2,139.00Volume 143,523,453.00Value 755,890,255.98Market Cap 9,020,712,338,523.79TOP GAINERS7UP 113.4 (5.4)FO 74 (2.12)ETERNA 3.62 (0.14)OKOMUOIL 44.18 (0.08)FBNH 3.5 (0.06)TOP LOSERSDANGCEM 166 (-1.01)GUARANTY 23.97 (-0.38)OANDO 4.9 (-0.24)STANBIC 17.3 (-0.18)UBA 4.98 (-0.14)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5£GBP 381.134EURO 324.4826SWISS FRANC 303.764YEN 2.6533Selling:$USD 305.5£GBP 382.3867EURO 325.5491SWISS FRANC 304.7624YEN 2.662CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.34Natural Gas 3.251 (-0.107)Gold 1194.50 (6.10)Silver 17.145 (0.009)Copper 2.6495 (-0.04)Wheat 417.00 (-3.50)Coffee 150.85 (-1.55)Cotton 74.82 (-0.03)Cocoa 2093.00 (-2.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Sports minister Dalung loses wife

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Sports minister Dalung loses wife
January 29
11:07 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Solomon Dalung, the minister of sports and youth development, has lost his first wife.

Dalung made the announcement on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

The minister’s Facebook post was titled:”I AM BEREAVED.”

“For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible,” it read.

“While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.

“My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning.

“May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.
What a black Sunday,”Dalung ended his facebook post.

All attempts made by TheCable to reach the minister and his media team proved abortive. Series of telephone calls put across to them were unanswered.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Ministry of Youths and Sports DevelopmentnigeriaNneka AnibezeSolomon Dalungsport
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Biyi
    Biyi January 31, 06:42

    May Allah grant her Al janah firdaus

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 30, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK312.75392.72334.67
LAGOS496615520
KANO495612522
PH500610525
ABUJA496617520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.