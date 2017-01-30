Two governors accompany Suleman to DSS headquarters

Advertisement

Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has arrived at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS).

A source told TheCable that he arrived at the office of the agency at 7:45 pm in the company of two governors, who did not want to be named.

The DSS had invited Suleman to its office over an alleged inciting sermon he delivered in his church.

A fortnight ago, the preacher told his congregation that he had ordered his security aides to kill herdsmen who come around the premises because he learnt they were after him.

And last Wednesday, DSS operatives invaded Suleman’s hotel room in Ekiti state with the intention of arresting him.

But Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state, came to his rescue.

After its failed attempt to arrest the preacher, the DSS then asked him to report to its office in Abuja at 10am on Monday.

However, Suleman arrived at the DSS office long after the scheduled time.

TheCable learnt that Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS, would be interrogating the preacher himself.

Do you think Suleman should withdraw his controversial statement about herdsmen? Yes

No

Not Interested View Results

Loading ... Loading ...