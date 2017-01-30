Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Two governors accompany Suleman to DSS headquarters
January 30
20:50 2017
Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has arrived at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS).

A source told TheCable that he arrived at the office of the agency at 7:45 pm in the company of two governors, who did not want to be named.

The DSS had invited Suleman to its office over an alleged inciting sermon he delivered in his church.

A fortnight ago, the preacher told his congregation that he had ordered his security aides to kill herdsmen who come around the premises because he learnt they were after him.

And last Wednesday, DSS operatives invaded Suleman’s hotel room in Ekiti state with the intention of arresting him.

But Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state, came to his rescue.

After its failed attempt to arrest the preacher, the DSS then asked him to report to its office in Abuja at 10am on Monday.

However, Suleman arrived at the DSS office long after the scheduled time.

TheCable learnt that Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS, would be interrogating the preacher himself.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Haruna Mohammed
    Haruna Mohammed January 31, 09:36

    I hate people dragging Islam to this wicked Fulani people.
    they’re dangerous, wicked and murderers. I know them. they also ate my crops.. they are now fighting people at Lau Taraba state. they are sponsored.
    Islam do not support killing, this herdsmen do not even come to mosque.

