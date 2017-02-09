Thursday, February 9, 2017
Tinubu visits Buhari in London

Tinubu visits Buhari in London
February 09
16:21 2017
Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Tinubu was accompanied by Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state.

The official Twitter handle of the president tweeted a picture of Buhari in the company of the APC leaders.

 Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state governor, had also paid the president, who is on vacation in the UK, a visit at the time there were speculations that he was dead.

Buhari transferred power to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before he left for the UK.

He was scheduled to return to the country on Sunday – at the end of his 10-day vacation which began on January 19 – but he extended the time indefinitely, citing advice from his doctor that he should wait to get his test results as the reason for his decision.

On Wednesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki announced on Twitter that he spoke with the president and that he was in high spirits.

  1. Mammn Bako
    Mammn Bako February 09, 17:06

    What we forget here is that, we hired a president, someone who should fit enough to work AT LEAST 9 to 5, 7 days a week, not half day, 3 days a week. No vote was half vote nor were votes was for a half president either! The point here is that Nigerians have to be honest, Buhari inclusive: is Buhari really fit to be president? No Nigerian can afford an ineffective president, and politicians in APC have to understand this. This drama is needless, Nigerians are dying.

