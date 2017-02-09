Tinubu visits Buhari in London

Advertisement

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Tinubu was accompanied by Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state.

The official Twitter handle of the president tweeted a picture of Buhari in the company of the APC leaders.

President @MBuhari currently receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London. pic.twitter.com/NO3ATAAGuy — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) February 9, 2017

Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun state governor, had also paid the president, who is on vacation in the UK, a visit at the time there were speculations that he was dead.

Buhari transferred power to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before he left for the UK.

He was scheduled to return to the country on Sunday – at the end of his 10-day vacation which began on January 19 – but he extended the time indefinitely, citing advice from his doctor that he should wait to get his test results as the reason for his decision.

On Wednesday, Senate President Bukola Saraki announced on Twitter that he spoke with the president and that he was in high spirits.