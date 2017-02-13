Monday, February 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 13, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:All Share Index 25,340.02Deals 2,604.00Volume 201,727,297.00Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERSSEPLAT 375 (5)BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)TOP LOSERSNB 125 (-3.73)ETI 9.8 (-0.2)UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304£GBP 378.8144EURO 323.2432SWISS FRANC 302.8793YEN 2.6775Selling: $USD 305£GBP 380.0605EURO 324.3065SWISS FRANC 303.8757YEN 2.6863CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)Silver 17.975 (0.234)Copper 2.767 (0.1135)Wheat 449.00 (5.50)Coffee 145.55 (0.35)Cotton 75.73 (0.15)Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

BREAKING: Trump calls Buhari, invites him to Washington DC

February 13
17:29 2017
US President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari in a telephone conversation, TheCable can report.

Trump invited Buhari, who is currently in London on vacation, to come to Washington DC at a “mutually convenient” date, presidency sources informed TheCable.

Buhari congratulated Trump on his election as US president and the two leaders highlighted areas to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The Nigerian president specifically requested support for arms – an area that has frustrated the country because of negative human rights reports on the activities of Nigerian soldiers in the north-east.

“Trump also commended the president for the rescue 25 of the Chibok girls,” the presidency source said.

More to follow…

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Abasifreke
    Abasifreke February 13, 17:42

    Very interesting. But Nigerians deserve to have the video clip of the phone conversation.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

Feb 13, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00394.2855335.2545
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA505622530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
