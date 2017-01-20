Trump defies all odds to become America’s oldest president

Advertisement

Donald Trump is the president of US and leader of the free world!

Back in November, the Republic Party presidential candidate trumped Hillary Clinton of the Democratic Party to be the president of the world’s most powerful nation.

Trump is the first person in US history to be elected president without political experience as a governor, senator or military man in the country in over 80 years.

Dwight Eisenhower, the last president with no political experience, was Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in World War Two, before he was elected to office in 1953.

However, Herbert Hoover, who was president from 1929 to 1933, was previously an engineer and humanitarian before becoming president.

He is the presidential candidate who has spent the least on a presidential campaign, spending $91m (£69m) up to 22 July, of which $50million was his own money, according to the Federal Election Commission records.

No other candidate since Al Gore in 2000 ($126m) has spent as little. Hillary Clinton had spent over on some $275million at about the same time.

Trump celebrated his 70th birthday on June 14, 2016. Ronald Reagan was only 69 when he took office.

Trump will also become the first person from New York to be president in 71 years.