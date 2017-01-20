Friday, January 20, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Trump defies all odds to become America’s oldest president

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Trump defies all odds to become America’s oldest president
January 20
18:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Donald Trump is the president of US and leader of the free world!

Back in November, the Republic Party presidential candidate trumped Hillary Clinton of the Democratic Party to be the president of the world’s most powerful  nation.

Trump is the first person in US history to be elected president without political experience as a governor, senator or military man in the country in over 80 years.

Dwight Eisenhower, the last president with no political experience, was Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in World War Two, before he was elected to office in 1953.

However, Herbert Hoover, who was president from 1929 to 1933, was previously an engineer and humanitarian before becoming president.

He is the presidential candidate who has spent the least on a presidential campaign, spending $91m (£69m) up to 22 July, of which $50million was his own money, according to the Federal Election Commission records.

No other candidate since Al Gore in 2000 ($126m) has spent as little. Hillary Clinton had spent over on some $275million at about the same time.

Trump celebrated his 70th birthday on June 14, 2016. Ronald Reagan was only 69 when he took office.

Trump will also become the first person from New York to be president in 71 years.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Donald Trumphillary clintonus
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Aisha Bello
    Aisha Bello January 20, 20:29

    Congrats to him..

    Lets see how it goes.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10387.23335.17
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.