Monday, June 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Bridge collapse: ‘Hundreds’ of Abuja-bound motorists caught in heavy gridlock

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Bridge collapse: ‘Hundreds’ of Abuja-bound motorists caught in heavy gridlock
June 18
15:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Hundreds of motorists headed to Abuja and other parts of the north were on Sunday stranded in between Kwara and Kogi state due to a heavy gridlock.

According to NAN, the gridlock which started as early as 8am occurred at the Osi-Eruku axis of the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Kabba road.

The gridlock was said to be as a result of an increase in the volume of traffic and breakdown of heavy duty trucks.

The report said that a bridge which collapsed at Tatabu village in Niger on Monday forced diversion to the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Kabba road.

Some of the passengers who were returning to their duty posts lamented the behaviour of some drivers.

Emmanuel Ashaolu, a civil servant, said it was surprising to be caught in a traffic jam on the same road he had been passing through easily for so many years.

“The road might not be that good but there had never been this kind of problem on this road, my appeal is to the government to come to our aid,” he said.

Another passenger, Okon Bassey, a businessman, described the attitude of the heavy truck drivers to other road users as worrisome and unpatriotic.

“They are uncontrollable, they just drive and pack without due regard to other road users, there is need to check their excesses,” he said.

Francis Adetunji, unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Omu-Aran, said the command was on top of the situation.

“The command had envisaged the problems that may arise as a result of the diversion and had swung into action by stepping up our surveillance and patrols of the highway to forestall any ugly incidents,” Adetunji said.

“We have been to different communities and held meetings with community leaders for them to in turn sensitise the residents, especially road side traders and students to always be at alert.

“The towing operators within the command have also been put on red alert to remove broken down trucks and other vehicles so as not to obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
abujaFRSCgridlockKogikwara
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Sentimo
    Sentimo June 19, 15:19

    Your comment..It is important that the FRSC should be at alert at all times in order to prevent this type of gridlock. Heavy duty truck drivers when arrested should be made to feel extra pains they caused others

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 19, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75415. 68363.52
LAGOS368467411
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA368465410
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.