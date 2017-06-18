Bridge collapse: ‘Hundreds’ of Abuja-bound motorists caught in heavy gridlock

Advertisement

Hundreds of motorists headed to Abuja and other parts of the north were on Sunday stranded in between Kwara and Kogi state due to a heavy gridlock.

According to NAN, the gridlock which started as early as 8am occurred at the Osi-Eruku axis of the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Kabba road.

The gridlock was said to be as a result of an increase in the volume of traffic and breakdown of heavy duty trucks.

The report said that a bridge which collapsed at Tatabu village in Niger on Monday forced diversion to the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Kabba road.

Some of the passengers who were returning to their duty posts lamented the behaviour of some drivers.

Emmanuel Ashaolu, a civil servant, said it was surprising to be caught in a traffic jam on the same road he had been passing through easily for so many years.

“The road might not be that good but there had never been this kind of problem on this road, my appeal is to the government to come to our aid,” he said.

Another passenger, Okon Bassey, a businessman, described the attitude of the heavy truck drivers to other road users as worrisome and unpatriotic.

“They are uncontrollable, they just drive and pack without due regard to other road users, there is need to check their excesses,” he said.

Francis Adetunji, unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Omu-Aran, said the command was on top of the situation.

“The command had envisaged the problems that may arise as a result of the diversion and had swung into action by stepping up our surveillance and patrols of the highway to forestall any ugly incidents,” Adetunji said.

“We have been to different communities and held meetings with community leaders for them to in turn sensitise the residents, especially road side traders and students to always be at alert.

“The towing operators within the command have also been put on red alert to remove broken down trucks and other vehicles so as not to obstruct the smooth flow of traffic.”