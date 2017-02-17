Friday, February 17, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 17, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,055.29   Deals 2,303.00   Volume 144,395,422.00   Value 1,535,209,831.55Market Cap 8,671,161,187,951.06 TOP GAINERS   JBERGER 36.57 (1.74)   GUARANTY 24 (0.2)   FBNH 3.34 (0.14)   TOTAL 270.11 (0.11)   ETERNA 3.34 (0.1)   TOP LOSERS   NB 113.02 (-4.48)   UACN 14.35 (-0.75)   STANBIC 16.5 (-0.5)   FO 62.32 (-0.18)   VITAFOAM 1.98 (-0.1)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.5   £GBP 380.5946   EURO 323.8053   SWISS FRANC 304.1047   YEN 2.6798   Selling: $USD 305.5   £GBP 381.8445   EURO 324.8687   SWISS FRANC 305.1034   YEN 2.6886   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.86   Natural Gas 2.87 (-0.055)   Gold 1240.00 (6.90)   Silver 18.065 (0.102)   Copper 2.7175 (-0.023)   Wheat 456.50 (1.75)   Coffee 148.00 (1.05)   Cotton 75.12 (-0.59)   Cocoa 2052.00 (65.00)

Bruce: Many Nigerians can’t afford food — yet N40m budgeted for Aso Rock wildlife

February 17
12:03 2017
Ben Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa east, says it’s heartbreaking that at a time many Nigerians can’t afford to eat, N40 million in the 2017 budget was designated for the feeding of wild animals in the presidential villa.

In a couple of tweets on Thursday night, Bruce said at N510 to a dollar, it has reached a stage where buying made in Nigeria commodities is a necessity.

“It breaks my heart that at a time when many Nigerians can’t eat we are budgeting N40 million to feed wildlife in Aso Rock Presidential Villa,” he tweeted.

“At N510 to a dollar, #BuyNaijaToGrowTheNaira is no luxury, it is not even a necessity. Nigeria has reached the stage where it’s a necessity.”

The senator has been openly critical of the 2017 budget proposal.

“Recurrent expenditure is still 70 to 75 percent, that has not changed, Nigeria will not develop that way, [we should] reduce it by 50 percent so that we can put in capital projects,” Bruce had said during the debate on the 2017 appropriation bill.

He also said the benchmark of N305 to a dollar was not realistic because at the “black market”, naira was about N500 to a dollar.

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 17, 14:13

    When IPOB said it we mocked them, Nigeria is a ZOO and the wildest animals are kept in the Aso Rock Zoo.
    This unbelievable! So has the ecosystem in that wild been destroyed? Please someone should confirm this budget allocation does not exist.

  2. Carol
    Carol February 17, 14:28

    You are really professional and wonderful. Great!

Exchange Rates

Feb 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.12391.22335.51
LAGOS517630540
KANO517627537
PH516630542
ABUJA517630540
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
