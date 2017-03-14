If Buhari fails, we all fail, says Dogara after Aso Rock meeting

Advertisement

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says if President Muhammadu Buhari fails, all those in government have failed.

Dogara said this at the presidential villa in Abuja after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki met with Buhari for about 40 minutes.

He promised that the legislative arm would support the executive in the interest of Nigerians.

“I didn’t come here to assess the president. I have even said it in the presence of Mr President, in other climes it’s always the province of the legislature to fight the executive,” Dogara said.

“We will fight on issues but on issues bordering on national interest, we expect to cooperate more than we fight in the interest of our people to ensure that there is progress.

“It’s one government, there is no division, if he fails, we all fail. So it’s in the realisation of this that we extend the needed support to ensure that he succeeds.”

Also speaking with journalists, Saraki said they came to discuss the activities of the national assembly with the president.

He listed some of the issues deliberated upon at the meeting as the 2017 budget, the economy, ambassadorial list, and stability in the Niger Delta.