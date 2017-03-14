Thursday, March 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,301.23 Deals 3,196.00 Volume 233,777,697.00 Value 2,163,797,253.44Market Cap 8,756,276,769,156.20TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 70 (2) UNILEVER 33.9 (1.6) STANBIC 18.5 (0.5) ZENITHBANK 14.15 (0.39) CCNN 4.5 (0.2) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 730 (-4.99) FO 47.81 (-2.19) SEPLAT 398 (-1) ASHAKACEM 10 (-0.36) NB 130.7 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.5 GBP 372.5878 EURO 324.5938 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.6646 Selling:$USD 306.5 £GBP 373.8074 EURO 325.6563 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.6734 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 50.5 Natural Gas 2.982 (0.044) Gold 1213.20 (10.60) Silver 17.155 (0.232) Copper 2.672 (0.037) Wheat 435.75 (5.25) Coffee 140.80 (-0.45) Cotton 78.10 (0.95) Cocoa 2050.00 (-8.00)
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
_

TheCable

Advertisement

If Buhari fails, we all fail, says Dogara after Aso Rock meeting

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
If Buhari fails, we all fail, says Dogara after Aso Rock meeting
March 14
19:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says if President Muhammadu Buhari fails, all those in government have failed.

Dogara said this at the presidential villa in Abuja after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki met with Buhari for about 40 minutes.

He promised that the legislative arm would support the executive  in the interest of Nigerians.

“I didn’t come here to assess the president. I have even said it in the presence of Mr President, in other climes it’s always the province of the legislature to fight the executive,” Dogara said.

“We will fight on issues but on issues bordering on national interest, we expect to cooperate more than we fight in the interest of our people to ensure that there is progress.

“It’s one government, there is no division, if he fails, we all fail. So it’s in the realisation of this that we extend the needed support to ensure that he succeeds.”

Also speaking with journalists, Saraki said they came to discuss the activities of the national assembly with the president.

He listed some of the issues deliberated upon at the meeting as the 2017 budget, the economy, ambassadorial list, and stability in the Niger Delta.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
bukola sarakiMuhammadu BuhariYakubu Dogara
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ajibade
    Ajibade March 16, 16:23

    Since u know that, why are not support our president

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.97337.47
LAGOS457550485
KANO457550475
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.