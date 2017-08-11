Buhari ‘fighting corruption from his hospital bed’

Advertisement

The Nigerian, a UK based news portal, says President Muhammadu Buhari is fighting corruption from his hospital bed in London.

In a letter addressed to Buhari on Friday, Jessica Angula, its editor-in-chief, said they were pleased with the president’s efforts in repositioning Nigeria on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

Angula expressed sadness that Buhari’s indisposition has slowed down his pace to right the wrongs of the country’s past.

“The Nigerian as a mirror of our society can authoritatively confirm proudly, the changed positive image and perception of our country by the citizenry and the international community, necessitated by your uncompromising posture of integrity and transparency your leadership has instilled in public governance,” the letter read.

“We are equally impressed with the manner your courageous and selfless service chiefs have continued to execute your order to end terrorism in Nigeria, through the ongoing counter-insurgency war, particularly in Nigeria’s Northeast in your absence. Nigerians stand in strong revulsion with you against the barbarism and murderous instincts of terrorists on Nigerian people.

“We hereby wish to identify with you, your entire family and the good people of our dear country, Nigeria. May you be assured that the good people of Nigeria have many reasons to support you and would be happy upon your return back to the country hale and hearty.

“We are optimistic that the desire of millions of Nigeria to have you back, which has been routed through Almighty God by prayers, would surely be granted. Nigerians are proud of you and will continue to pray the Almighty God for your quick recovery, to return back home to steer the ship of state of our beloved nation to the promise land.”