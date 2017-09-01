Saturday, September 2, 2017
Buhari marks eid el-kabir with NYSC members, says scheme achieving purpose

September 01
12:35 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is pleased to see the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) achieving the purpose of national unity that inspired its creation in 1973.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president said this while speaking to journalists at his country home after the eid-el-kabir prayers on Friday.

Buhari said the NYSC scheme had over the years continued to pursue the purpose of integrating the country, adding that the diversity of cultures remained Nigeria’s greatest strength.

“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of the country. From the postings, we get to learn more about other cultures,’’ he said.

The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the dream of a unified Nigeria remained a reality.

H said graduates from the north, who served in the southern states, also learnt a lot from the diversity that had made Nigeria a unique country.

Recalling his experience of working in various parts of the country as an army officer, the president said serving in some southern parts of the country like Lagos and Ibadan were very rich experiences.

Corps members in Daura always thronged the president’s residence for the eid-el-kabir.

The president was accompanied to the eid-el-kabir prayers by presidential aides, members of his family, and neighbours.

NYSCPresident Muhammadu Buhari
1 Comment

  1. Danny boy
    Danny boy September 01, 22:26

    Tanks presindent 4 acknowledging d nysc 4 their gud work 2 d youth of nigeria

