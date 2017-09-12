Buhari inaugurates feed mill poultry in Kaduna — the largest in sub-Saharan Africa

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated an integrated poultry farm and animal feed mill in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

According to Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, the facility owned by Olam International cost $150 million to set up.

Olam International says it is the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa.

The leading agri-business operates in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide.

The new establishment consists of a feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm.

It is billed to process 180,000 tons of corn, 75,000 tons of soy bean, 360,000 tons of animal feed annually and 1.6m day old chicks weekly.

It is also expected to employ about 600 workers directly and 400,000 workers indirectly.

It is the first public function attended by the president outside Abuja since his return from London, where he spent 103 days on medical leave for an undisclosed ailment.

His last public appearance was on Monday when he received the national council of traditional rulers at the state house in Abuja.