Tuesday, August 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Buhari is like a private citizen at the moment, says presidential aide

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Buhari is like a private citizen at the moment, says presidential aide
August 08
07:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Lauretta Onochie, special assistant to the president on social media, has said Muhammadu Buhari is like “a private citizen at the moment,” and that those requesting for his health status lack respect.

Reacting to the protest demanding that the president resigns or resume work, Onochie said no one has a right to ask for the president’s health record.

“For the life of me, I have no idea why anybody would disrespect another by asking for the details of their health status. As we speak, we have an acting president,” Onochie said on Monday while speaking on Channels Television‘s Politics Today.

She continued: “As we speak, President Buhari seems to be like a private citizen at the moment. We have no right and it is very disrespectful for anyone to ask for his health status. In the UK where I came from nobody would release anybody’s health record to another, not even the members of their family unless the person decides to approve.

“On the social media, the president is well loved by Nigerians. I come across a lot of Nigerians who wish him well.”

She further said the onus is on the president to intimate Nigerians on his health status, insisting that it is inappropriate to seek to compel him to do so.

“The prerogative to speak on his ailment lies only on President Buhari. If he chooses, it is a choice. It is very disrespectful and very intrusive. We are intruding into his private rights. He has rights too as a citizen of Nigeria. Anybody can get ill, it is not something planned,” Onochie said.

“The president is receiving medical care in the UK, Nigerians are praying for him. They want him to get well. Governance is going well, the economy is improving. We are nearly out of recession.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Lauretta OnochiePresident Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Oluwatobi
    Oluwatobi August 08, 08:10

    The day he became a public servant, President and number one citizen of this country, he lost a large portion of his privacy. The Presidency must understand that his medical bills are settled with tax payers’ money, hence, Lauretta’s claim that Mr. President is now a private citizen is frivolous

    Reply to this comment
  2. Ollyjay
    Ollyjay August 08, 08:27

    The only thing I believe is private about the President is what he does in the room with his wife. he is using tax payers money, they have a right to know what they are spending money on. I wish the President quick recovery from Whatever but his aides should stop blowing hot and cold whenever citizens make a legitimate demand about his health status!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK365.24476.63430.80
LAGOS365475424
KANO364474424
PH366476425
ABUJA365475424
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.