Buhari is like a private citizen at the moment, says presidential aide

Advertisement

Lauretta Onochie, special assistant to the president on social media, has said Muhammadu Buhari is like “a private citizen at the moment,” and that those requesting for his health status lack respect.

Reacting to the protest demanding that the president resigns or resume work, Onochie said no one has a right to ask for the president’s health record.

“For the life of me, I have no idea why anybody would disrespect another by asking for the details of their health status. As we speak, we have an acting president,” Onochie said on Monday while speaking on Channels Television‘s Politics Today.

She continued: “As we speak, President Buhari seems to be like a private citizen at the moment. We have no right and it is very disrespectful for anyone to ask for his health status. In the UK where I came from nobody would release anybody’s health record to another, not even the members of their family unless the person decides to approve.

“On the social media, the president is well loved by Nigerians. I come across a lot of Nigerians who wish him well.”

She further said the onus is on the president to intimate Nigerians on his health status, insisting that it is inappropriate to seek to compel him to do so.

“The prerogative to speak on his ailment lies only on President Buhari. If he chooses, it is a choice. It is very disrespectful and very intrusive. We are intruding into his private rights. He has rights too as a citizen of Nigeria. Anybody can get ill, it is not something planned,” Onochie said.

“The president is receiving medical care in the UK, Nigerians are praying for him. They want him to get well. Governance is going well, the economy is improving. We are nearly out of recession.”