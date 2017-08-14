Buhari ‘lacks faith’ in Nigeria’s health system, says BBC

Advertisement

BBC has included President Muhammadu Buhari in the category of five African presidents who have “an apparent lack of faith in the health systems at home”.

Presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflika (Algeria), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe), Jose Eduardo dos Santos (Angola) and Patrice Talon (Benin) were the other ones listed.

But the Nigerian leader was described as the “first among equals” in terms of time spent abroad getting medical help.

In the report, BBC quoted Naziru Mikailu, its Abuja editor, as saying the public health system in Nigeria is terrible because of poor funding.

After spending 49 days in the United Kingdom earlier in the year, Buhari returned to the country on May 7 and has been there since.

The Nigerian leader did not make a single public appearance in the first two months of his current trip.

But he has been receiving guest of recent, a sign that his health condition has improved.

When he hosted his media team during the weekend, the president expressed his desire to return home.

“I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I’ve now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed,” Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, quoted him as saying.

“I’ve learnt to obey my doctor’s orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge.”