Buhari names Buratai new chief of army staff

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Tukur Buratai, a major general, as the chief of army staff.

Buratai (pictured) takes over from Kenneth Minimah, a lieutenant general, who was removed on Monday along with other service chiefs.

Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, a major general, will succeed Alex Badeh, an air chief marshall, as chief of defence staff.

Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a rear admiral, is the new chief of naval staff, while Sadique Abubakar, an air vice marshall, will be the new chief of air staff.

All these positions are in acting capacity until senate confirmation, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman said in a statement.

In a surprise move, the president named Babagana Monguno, a retired major general, as the national security adviser, contrary to several media reports that Abdulrahman Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general and former army chief, had been slated for the position.

The president also named Monday Riku Morgan, an air vice marshall, as chief of defence intelligence – another surprise announcement since such an appointment is usually announced by the military authorities rather than by the president.