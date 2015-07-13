Buhari names Buratai new chief of army staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Tukur Buratai, a major general, as the chief of army staff.
Buratai (pictured) takes over from Kenneth Minimah, a lieutenant general, who was removed on Monday along with other service chiefs.
Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, a major general, will succeed Alex Badeh, an air chief marshall, as chief of defence staff.
Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a rear admiral, is the new chief of naval staff, while Sadique Abubakar, an air vice marshall, will be the new chief of air staff.
All these positions are in acting capacity until senate confirmation, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman said in a statement.
In a surprise move, the president named Babagana Monguno, a retired major general, as the national security adviser, contrary to several media reports that Abdulrahman Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general and former army chief, had been slated for the position.
The president also named Monday Riku Morgan, an air vice marshall, as chief of defence intelligence – another surprise announcement since such an appointment is usually announced by the military authorities rather than by the president.
Right step in the right direction. But i expected was total overhauling in the military.
The Chief of Defense Intelligence has always been part of service chiefs but the Nigerian press decided to be blind because the former CDI Rear Admiral Okoi had always met with other service chiefs and the president.
let us preyar 4 nigeria to b good,and for d 74 regular recrutment,and well want this chiaf of army staff to pink manner people 4 this recrutment bcs well want 2fact boko harma thank.
We are all happy since d new president has com with due respect Sir, Mr president we want u to remove or cancel d short list or exam to make it easy for us in to d Nigeria Army because even do we succeed they will not allow us.
Change has come, that’s a good job, Weldon presdo, but military are suffering, please use your good leadership and do something about the military salarie….. SAI BABa
may god save u with ur enemix
my prayers is to join the nigeria army to diffending my country,that is my hope for this 76rri….