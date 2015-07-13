Friday, January 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 3, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,616.89 Deals 2,033.00 Volume 3,369,145,016.00 Value 3,762,155,113.95Market Cap 9,158,242,792,415.32TOP GAINERS STANBIC 15.69 (0.74) UAC-PROP 2.75 (0.13) UACN 16.9 (0.09) UCAP 2.81 (0.08) FBNH 3.4 (0.05) TOP LOSERS NB 93.54 (-10.07) BETAGLAS 29 (-1.32) GUARANTY 24 (-0.7) ETI 9.77 (-0.51) CADBURY 9.78 (-0.51) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 373.9504 EURO 321.0544 SWISS FRANC 298.6541 YEN 2.599 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.1805 EURO 322.1105 SWISS FRANC 299.6365 YEN 2.6075 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.89 Natural Gas 3.448 (-0.276) Gold 1151.80 (0.1001) Silver 16.10 (0.111) Copper 0.00 (0.00) Wheat 411.25 (3.25) Coffee 135.60 (1.45) Cotton 71.32 (0.67) Cocoa 2130.00 (4.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Buhari names Buratai new chief of army staff

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Buhari names Buratai new chief of army staff
July 13
16:18 2015
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Tukur Buratai, a major general, as the chief of army staff.

Buratai (pictured) takes over from Kenneth Minimah, a lieutenant general, who was removed on Monday along with other service chiefs.

Abayomi Gabriel Olonishakin, a major general, will succeed Alex Badeh, an air chief marshall, as chief of defence staff.

Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a rear admiral, is the new chief of naval staff, while Sadique Abubakar, an air vice marshall, will be the new chief of air staff.

All these positions are in acting capacity until senate confirmation, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman said in a statement.

In a surprise move, the president named Babagana Monguno, a retired major general, as the national security adviser, contrary to several media reports that Abdulrahman Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general and former army chief, had been slated for the position.

The president also named Monday Riku Morgan, an air vice marshall, as chief of defence intelligence – another surprise announcement since such an appointment is usually announced by the military authorities rather than by the president.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

7 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. sam
    sam July 13, 17:01

    Right step in the right direction. But i expected was total overhauling in the military.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Manny
    Manny July 13, 17:29

    The Chief of Defense Intelligence has always been part of service chiefs but the Nigerian press decided to be blind because the former CDI Rear Admiral Okoi had always met with other service chiefs and the president.

    Reply to this comment
  3. shekwoduza samuel celestine
    shekwoduza samuel celestine July 13, 22:07

    let us preyar 4 nigeria to b good,and for d 74 regular recrutment,and well want this chiaf of army staff to pink manner people 4 this recrutment bcs well want 2fact boko harma thank.

    Reply to this comment
    • Coded guy d man with trust.
      Coded guy d man with trust. July 14, 18:45

      We are all happy since d new president has com with due respect Sir, Mr president we want u to remove or cancel d short list or exam to make it easy for us in to d Nigeria Army because even do we succeed they will not allow us.

      Reply to this comment
  4. Ikpeba
    Ikpeba July 13, 23:41

    Change has come, that’s a good job, Weldon presdo, but military are suffering, please use your good leadership and do something about the military salarie….. SAI BABa

    Reply to this comment
  5. young soldier
    young soldier August 13, 21:45

    may god save u with ur enemix

    Reply to this comment
  6. fear woman
    fear woman January 06, 09:53

    my prayers is to join the nigeria army to diffending my country,that is my hope for this 76rri….

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 05, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.78387.05330.33
LAGOS490600540
KANO485485595540
PH490600545
ABUJA490602543
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.