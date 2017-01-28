Saturday, January 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 26, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Buhari has not cleared SGF, says Garba Shehu

January 28
00:52 2017
Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, has given a clarification on President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the senate concerning the report of its investigation of allegations against Babachir Lawal, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Speaking on ‘Ra’ayi Riga’, a BBC Hausa audience participation programme, on Friday, Shehu said Buhari only acted in response to the senate’s report.

He said the criticisms the president received over the development were unwarranted “because his letter to the senate did not dwell on whether the SGF was guilty or not guilty”.

“What President Buhari has done is simply to act in a response to a report by the SGF, Babachir David Lawal, who insisted that he and the companies cited were not given a fair hearing by the national assembly,” he said.

“President Buhari’s communication to Nigeria’s lawmakers was simply this: If the SGF was not given a fair hearing, can you now give him one?”

He added that the report in discussion, was an interim one and a final report was, therefore, being expected.

Shehu said it would not have been advisable to act on the matter before a final report was received from the legislature.

He said as fervent as Buhari is about the war on corruption, “he believes in due process and in fair hearing, without which our democracy cannot be taken seriously by Nigerians or the international community”.

Lawal’s compnay was accused of getting a suspicious N200 million grass clearing contract in Yobe state.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Babchir LawalGarba ShehuMuhammadu Buhari
Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 28, 01:06

    Chai….too many somersaults by these guys!

  2. GAS
    GAS January 28, 07:28

    Is that not clear from the President letter? People don’t read to understand, they read to reply. It is sad how simple statement could have two different meanings or more.

Exchange Rates

January 27, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10395.27336.56
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

