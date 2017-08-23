Buhari did not lie about my father, says Ojukwu’s son

Advertisement

Emeka Ojukwu, first son of the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has confirmed that his father met President Muhammadu Buhari in 2003.

Ojukwu said this in reaction to reports which quoted him as saying Buhari’s claims of meeting his father was false.

Buhari in a national broadcast on Monday stated that he and Ojuwku agreed that Nigeria must remain one.

Shortly after the broadcast, there were different reports on social media, with some accusing the president of fabricating that part of his speech.

But while dismissing those reports, Ojukwu’s son said if he wanted to comment on a matter, there would be no ambiguity in it.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father,” the statement read.

“Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr President back home.

“Let me state the following categorically; firstly, that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly that I am aware that his excellency’s comments were indeed factual.

“I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be, but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like, rather be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity whatsoever as to whether the comments came from me.”