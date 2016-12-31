Saturday, December 31, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 29, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,782.93 Deals 2,392.00 Volume 117,401,333.00 Value 877,630,866.72Market Cap 9,215,373,836,428.90TOP GAINERS TOTAL 299 (11.88) SEPLAT 379.99 (9.49) GUARANTY 24.74 (1.35) OKOMUOIL 40.17 (0.65) ASHAKACEM 12.02 (0.57) TOP LOSERS FO 93.54 (-10.07) MOBIL 290 (-2) STANBIC 15 (-0.66) ACCESS 5.78 (-0.19) AIRSERVICE 2.43 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 372.0978 EURO 316.9068 SWISS FRANC 295.3883 YEN 2.5832 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 373.3208 EURO 317.9484 SWISS FRANC 296.3592 YEN 2.5917 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.01 Natural Gas 3.824 (-0.074) Gold 1146.50 (5.60) Silver 16.08 (0.042) Copper 2. 495 (0.00) Wheat 404.75 (3.25) Coffee 134.05 (0.55) Cotton 70.02 (0.27) Cocoa 2173.00 (-32.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Buhari: I opposed devaluation in 1984 and was overthrown

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Buhari: I opposed devaluation in 1984 and was overthrown
December 31
00:55 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has once against stated his resolve to oppose the devaluation of the naira and increase in fuel price.

He was speaking in Abuja on Friday night at the 2016 regimental dinner organised by the presidential brigade of guards.

The annual event is organised to mark the end of drilling year of the commission – and it is also an opportunity for officers to “mingle” with their commanders.‎

Buhari suggested that his resistance to devaluation and fuel price increase during his time as military head of state in 1984-85 led to his overthrow.

“I have resisted the devaluation of the naira, increase of the petroleum products, among others,” he told the soldiers and officers.

“When I was military head of state, I rejected similar advice by the IMF and World Bank to devalue the naira.

“I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and half years.

“As a civilian president, I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great.”

Although Buhari has consistently said he would not devalue the naira, the national currency now exchanges for over N300 to $1 officially, and N495/$1 in the black market.

It was officially N197/$1 when Buhari assumed office in May 2015.

The 2017 budget is predicated on N305/$1 which is considered to be “more realistic”.

The pump price of petrol has also increased from N86.50k per litre to N145 since then.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako December 31, 20:52

    Fellow Nigerians PMB has further emphasised that the (his) past is our future. Happy Year all!

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 30, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.25387.82332.39
LAGOS490580510
KANO485590500
PH490595510
ABUJA490585510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.