Thursday, March 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)
Buhari orders another Paris Club refund to govs

Buhari orders another Paris Club refund to govs
March 16
21:40 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, and Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to release the second tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the states in order to “ease their financial hardships”.

Buhari gave the order at the meeting of the national economic council chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja on Thursday.

He told the governors to settle unpaid salaries and pension liabilities of their workers.

“I will not rest until I address those issues that affect our people.  One of these basic things is the issue of salaries,” he said.

“It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, pay rent and school fees, then other things can follow.”

Buhari, who went round the council chambers to greet the governors one after another, praised the unity of the forum of state governors.

He thanked them profusely for their display of “love and respect” to him.

The president said he was overwhelmed by his recent experience in which states, irrespective of political differences charged their citizens to pray in mosques and churches for his well-being and apologised to governors for barring them from visits to him while he rested in London.

“I didn’t want government to move to London. I wanted it to remain here and I am glad it did,” he said.

After narrating what he went through while on that vacation, Buhari noted the suggestion by the governors for him to add more rest, but insisted that he would remain relentless in the pursuit of the interest of the Nigerian people at all times.

This, according to him, was the only way to show his gratitude to the people who, he said, “had given so much to me.  I was overwhelmed by the celebration of my return all across the country.”

1 Comment

  1. naijabetregistration
    naijabetregistration March 16, 22:05

    the Governors has no excuses for continuous non payment of their workers and pensioners wages …

Exchange Rates

March 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.97337.47
LAGOS457550485
KANO457550475
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
