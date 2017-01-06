Friday, January 6, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 6, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,251.39 Deals 2,659.00 Volume 210,206,142.00 Value 1,510,695,230.89Market Cap 9,032,484,259,046.31TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 80 (1.1) ZENITHBANK 14.77 (0.27) OANDO 4.69 (0.15) UCAP 3.02 (0.14) ACCESS 6.28 (0.14) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.05 (-13.95) NESTLE 809 (-1) CADBURY 5.22 (-0.27) UBN 5.22 (-0.27) UACN 16.64 (-0.26) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 374.3456 EURO 319.0784 SWISS FRANC 297.7473 YEN 2.6039 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.577 EURO 320.128 SWISS FRANC 298.7267 YEN 2.6124 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.91 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1177.40 (-3.90) Silver 16.535 (-0.102) Copper 2.5255 (-0.012) Wheat 424.50 (-1.75) Coffee 144.25 (0.50) Cotton 73.26 (-0.52) Cocoa 2259.00 (-3.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Buhari picks Babalakin to lead FG’s negotiation with ASUU

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Buhari picks Babalakin to lead FG’s negotiation with ASUU
January 06
22:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a 14-member team led by Wale Babalakin, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, disclosed this in a statement, saying the team would also dialogue with the, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non Academic Staff Union of Associated & Allied Institutions (NASU).

He said this is geared towards ensuring sustainable peace and industrial harmony in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Apart from Babalakin, other members of the team are: M.M. Jibril, pro-chancellor, Federal University, Lafia; Nimi Briggs, pro-chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja; Gbemisola Saraki, pro-chancellor, Federal University, Otuoke; Lawrence Ngbale, pro-chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Alex Mbata, pro-chancellor, Imo State University, Owerri and Olufemi Bamiro, pro-chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun.

The team also has representatives, ministries of education, labour and employment, finance, justice, budget and national planning, National Salaries, Incomes & Wages Commission (NSIWC), and office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF).

Buhari has also approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of university of Port Harcourt and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, which were dissolved following the crises that engulfed the two institutions.

The new governing councils would serve for a term of four years, in the first instance, effective from December 28, 2016.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
ASUUMuhammadu BuhariWale Babalakin
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 06, 22:35

    This same man with EFCC issue on his hands?! Blistering barnacles….@$***

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK309.45382.38327.21
LAGOS490600540
KANO485485595540
PH490600545
ABUJA490602543
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.