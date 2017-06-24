Buhari ‘asks’ Nigerians to avoid reckless statements

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to stop making reckless statements, according to his media office.

Buhari, who is on medical leave in the UK, made this appeal in a message on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

While some groups in the south-east are demanding an independent state of Biafra, some in the north have asked the Igbo to leave the region within three months.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president urged all citizens to resolve to live in peace.

“I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr,” Buhari was quoted to have said.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.”

The president has been in the UK since May 7.

This is the second time he is making a public statement since his trip to the country. The first time was on June 12 when he gave Acting President Yemi Osinbajo the go-ahead to sign the 2017 budget.