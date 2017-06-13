Buhari’s aide says APC will exist for 200 years

Advertisement

Okoi Obono-Obla, special assistant to the president on prosecution, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be exist for 200 years “because it has done well”.

Obono-Obla said this after presenting his book entitled ‘APC: The Making of a Change Agent’ to John Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling party at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja., Obono-Obla said the party would continue to remain in power as long as it continued to do well.

The presidential aide expressed confidence that Nigerians would continue to vote for the party.

“I said in the next 200 years, APC will be alive. Yes, why not? Because we have done very well and we are going to remain in power as long as long as we continue to do well, we believe Nigerian people will always vote for us,” he said.

Obono-Obla also defended the invasion of the office of The Sun publishing limited by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying the anti-graft agency “went there to do its job of fighting financial crimes”.

“EFCC has not gone after the media. What happened is that The Sun Newspaper was under an order of interim forfeiture, so they went there to look at the property is not taken away and not depreciated, and nothing is wrong with that,” he said.

“They didn’t go there because the Sun published a news story that is considered against EFCC or government, they went there to do their work as part of their mandate to fight financial crimes, and you know that the media house is owned by a former governor who is under trial, as we are talking now is under trial and if you are under investigation, EFCC has the power to go to court and get an order interim forfeiture pending the hearing of the case against you.”

Obono-Obla’s projection on the stay of the ruling party is a reminder of the statement of Vincent Ogbulafor, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that his party would rule Nigeria for 60 years.

Ogbulafor, who made the controversial statement in 2014, added that former President Goodluck Jonathan had a 100 percent chance of winning the 2015 election.