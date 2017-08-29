Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Buhari’s aide says those seeking Diezani’s extradition are very ignorant

August 29
15:16 2017
Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, says those seeking the extradition of Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, “are very ignorant”.

Alison-Madueke, who is being investigated over corruption allegations, is currently in the UK.

On Monday, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, led a group of protesters to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding her extradition.

The commission had asked the protesters to exercise patience.

But in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Onochie said the protesters did not do their home work well before embarking on their activism.

She said the “UK will have its pound of Diezani’s flesh in form of jail sentence and may hand her over to the US, Italy and then Nigeria”.

“It appears that some of us especially those who are not good or are selective at remembering d past, are also not willing to use Google,” Onochie tweeted.

“The United Kingdom does not charge foreigners for crimes committed in other countries. They charge them for crimes committed against UK.

“In Ibori’s case in d UK, I was in court for the judgement and the judge made it clear that his sentence was for crimes committed in d UK.

“The Judge added, ‘It’s my hope that when you return to Nigeria, you’ll be charged for d crimes you committed against d people of Delta.’

“Those asking for the extradition of Diezani are very ignorant and did not do their homework at all. That’s ‘mumu-ness’ in itself.”

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Tamsoo
    Tamsoo August 30, 07:05

    This charlie boy mumu don really do.

    Reply to this comment

