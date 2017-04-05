Thursday, April 6, 2017
Buhari’s aide to Zamfara gov: Even if you can’t read, watch TV

April 05
12:24 2017
Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, has come down hard on Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, over his claim that God sent type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis to punish Nigerians for their sins.

Yari made the statement while speaking with reporters after a meeting with the president at Aso Rock.

Nigerians, especially on social media, have been attacking him over the comment.

In her response, Onochie wondered how the governor attained political relevance.

She said rather than exhibiting ignorance, Yari should at least watch television to understand factors responsible for the disease.

“I think it becomes a case of the ignorance and the misinformed. And I continue to wonder how such people attained political relevance,” she wrote quoting a tweet from Maupe Ogun, a Channels TV correspondent.

“Even if he doesn’t or can’t read, he surely should watch TV & be educated on d issue, just like the rest of us who are not medical.”

Maupe had said: “I’m afraid it becomes political when Zamfara Gov tells us that it’s punishment from God…did that inform the handling attitude.”

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Abdulaziz YariLauretta Onochiezamfara
1 Comment

  1. Zaid bin thabit
    Zaid bin thabit April 06, 09:39

    Governor Yari, I will like to call upon you as you are calling your self religious you need to pity your people but instead you went ahead cursing them please what is between you and the masses of your state that created hatred between you and them, don’t you think that one day you may stepped down and come back looking for their mandate?

Exchange Rates

April 05 , 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.99394.07336.52
LAGOS395485415
KANO390480415
PH400487418
ABUJA398485415
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
