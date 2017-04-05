Buhari’s aide to Zamfara gov: Even if you can’t read, watch TV

Advertisement

Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, has come down hard on Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, over his claim that God sent type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis to punish Nigerians for their sins.

Yari made the statement while speaking with reporters after a meeting with the president at Aso Rock.

Nigerians, especially on social media, have been attacking him over the comment.

In her response, Onochie wondered how the governor attained political relevance.

She said rather than exhibiting ignorance, Yari should at least watch television to understand factors responsible for the disease.

“I think it becomes a case of the ignorance and the misinformed. And I continue to wonder how such people attained political relevance,” she wrote quoting a tweet from Maupe Ogun, a Channels TV correspondent.

“Even if he doesn’t or can’t read, he surely should watch TV & be educated on d issue, just like the rest of us who are not medical.”

Maupe had said: “I’m afraid it becomes political when Zamfara Gov tells us that it’s punishment from God…did that inform the handling attitude.”

