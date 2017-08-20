EXTRA: Yahaya Bello declares public holiday over Buhari’s return

Advertisement

Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, has declared Monday as public holiday and “thanksgiving” day over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country.

Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after leaving on May 7 to receive medical attention.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Kingsley Fanwo, the governor’s spokesman, Bello said the gesture is to show the support of the people of the state for the president.

He thanked the people of the state for “standing by Buhari” and for trooping to Abuja to welcome “the lion of Africa” back to the country.

Bello described Buhari as “Mr. Integrity” for “ his efforts in tackling” corruption in the country.

“The gesture is in line with the support of Kogi people for the renaissance of our nation by Mr President,” the statement read.

“We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the public holiday to pray for Mr President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria.

He also described the president as “an African icon who is a nightmare to corruption” celebrated for “his vision and commitment to the greatness of Nigeria”.

“Nigeria was almost a globally blacklisted state due to institutionalized corruption until the advent of the man whom world leaders respect as the antidote for corruption came on the stage to reverse the trend. Mr Integrity is the singular reason the world is having hope in a prosperous Nigeria,” Bello said.

“Let me thank Nigerians for standing firmly with the man who has restored their hopes. Nigerians prayed fervently for the recovery of Mr President and their prayers have been answered.

“With the return of Mr President, we are re-assured that good governance will continue to be the lot of our nation.”

He also thanked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo “who has displayed competence, loyalty and patriotism throughout his stint.”

“It is a testimony that our party is a gourd of great leaders,” the governor added.

“We are witnessing a transition from a badly damaged economy to recovery. We are seen how gradually, the federal government is rebounding the economy of our great nation. Economic growth is gradually becoming visible. Nigeria will continue to witness progress.”