Aisha Buhari arrives as Nigerians eagerly await president’s return

The plane conveying Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, from Saudi Arabia touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 3:15pm on Saturday.

Aisha arrived in the country at a period when many are awaiting the return of the president who went on a UK vacation last month.

There are reports that Buhari would return to the country on Sunday, with the protocol department already put on standby.

One of the pictures the presidency released to dispel the rumours on his health showed Aisha beside her husband in London.

Upon her return, she was received by Toyin Saraki, wife of the senate president; Pauline Tallen, former deputy governor of Plateau state; Ummu Buratai, wife of the chief of army staff; and Theresa Ibas, wife of the chief of naval staff.

Others are Omobolanle Olonishakin, wife of the chief of defence staff; Asma’u Idris, wife of the inspector-general of police, and wives of some state governors.

She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deed for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations.

Aisha also prayed for peace, stability and the progress of Nigeria.

“I thank God for journey mercies, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deed,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, urging them to sustain the tempo.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.

