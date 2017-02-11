Saturday, February 11, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 10, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,340.02   Deals 2,604.00   Volume 201,727,297.00   Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERS   SEPLAT 375 (5)   BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)   ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)   ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)   AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)   TOP LOSERS   NB 125 (-3.73)   ETI 9.8 (-0.2)   UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)   LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)   FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304   £GBP 378.8144   EURO 323.2432   SWISS FRANC 302.8793   YEN 2.6775   Selling: $USD 305   £GBP 380.0605   EURO 324.3065   SWISS FRANC 303.8757   YEN 2.6863   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)   Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)   Silver 17.975 (0.234)   Copper 2.767 (0.1135)   Wheat 449.00 (5.50)   Coffee 145.55 (0.35)   Cotton 75.73 (0.15)   Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

Aisha Buhari arrives as Nigerians eagerly await president’s return

Aisha Buhari arrives as Nigerians eagerly await president’s return
February 11
20:08 2017
The plane conveying Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, from Saudi Arabia touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 3:15pm on Saturday.

Aisha arrived in the country at a period when many are awaiting the return of the president who went on a UK vacation last month.

There are reports that Buhari would return to the country on Sunday, with the protocol department already put on standby.

One of the pictures the presidency released to dispel the rumours on his health showed Aisha beside her husband in London.

Upon her return, she was received by Toyin Saraki, wife of the senate president; Pauline Tallen, former deputy governor of Plateau state; Ummu Buratai, wife of the chief of army staff; and Theresa Ibas, wife of the chief of naval staff.

Others are Omobolanle Olonishakin, wife of the chief of defence staff; Asma’u Idris, wife of the inspector-general of police, and wives of some state governors.

She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deed for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations.

Aisha also prayed for peace, stability and the progress of Nigeria.

“I thank God for journey mercies, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deed,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, urging them to sustain the tempo.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.

In a press statement, her director of information, Suleiman Haruna‎, quoted Buhari’s wife  as thanking Nigerians for supporting her husband’s Administration and prayed for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Goldson
    Goldson February 11, 21:31

    Why is she landing from Saudi Arabia instead of the UK where our President is. Anyway, we thank God for journey mercies. You are welcome.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

Feb 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.00394.684336.4136
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA504625535
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
