CAF election: I’ll bring a breath of fresh air to African football, says Ahmad

March 03
06:33 2017
Ahmad Ahmad, presidential candidate of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has said African football will enjoy an upward progression if he defeats incumbent Issa Hayatou.

The Madagascar Football Association president will take on the long standing CAF president on March 16 in Ethiopia.

Ahmad, who met with the Nigerian sports minister Solomon Dalung and NFF second vice president Shehu Dikko highlighted his plans if he wins the election.

He noted that he would give priority to transparency in CAF and also foster the separation of power.

“The rest of the world has changed in almost every sphere. Why must African football remain static?,” he asked.

“We want to bring a breath of fresh air. We are committed to a CAF that is transparent, that is accountable and that is more inclusive of the actors of the game.”

Ahmad also hinted on increasing participation in the African Cup of Nations.

“We will open the debate on whether there should be a larger Africa Cup of Nations (with more teams), and we have to think hard about infrastructure, real development, maintenance of facilities and filling the stadia during major competitions.”

The 57 -year-old said the CAF president should “travel more often” to member nations of the federation.

He expressed gratitude to Nigeria and Amaju Pinnick, NFF president, for supporting his bid.

“There are many reasons why we need change. Presently, too much power is concentrated in the CAF executive committee, and we feel that should not be so.

“There is no separation of powers, and certain individuals feel they should take all the decisions while others applaud. At the same time, CAF is too far from its affiliate memberassociations.

“The CAF president should travel more often to the federations and help nip in the bud the usual tensions that exist between government and the federations.

“I have very high regard for Nigeria, for what Nigeria has achieved in football and for being an economic power in the African region.

“I am really grateful to Mr. Pinnick who has been the strongest voice of my campaign, and I thank the government of Nigeria for supporting him.”

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, who received Ahmad and the NFF delegation led by Dikko, said, “We are a nation of very passionate football fans.”

“Football, like other areas of life, needs visionary leaders who can institute reforms for good governance.

“We are happy with the developments at FIFA level and we desire the same for CAF. There is need for policies that will stimulate rapid development of African football.”

  1. danjuma
    danjuma March 18, 01:29

    haaaaa at last di kunde of africa is gooooooon pls di new boooosss let see di best , good lock

