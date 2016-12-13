‘Calm down and watch MMM unfreeze accounts in January’

An MMM participant has told other members that the freeze will help the community weed out the “bad eggs”.
He also said the freeze will be lifted in January.
The participant, who introduced himself as “Alpha Romeo”, assured other participants that their money is safe with the scheme.
News broke on Tuesday that the accounts of “Mavros” have been frozen and withdrawals have been suspended till January.
“I want you to understand that MMM began in November 2015, it saw December 2015 and crossed into 2016,” he wrote.
“Today, 2016 December, we are faced with many challenges. So many people are running multiple accounts and this is killing the system. They take money from A and pay to B, then C and D without bringing new spare money into the system thereby shortchanging the system and this has caused a lot of issues.
“In situations where they are unable to pay, they upload a fake BOP. Many of us have issues of fake BOP and the issue of fake BOP is in thousands. CRO has too many fake BOP issues in their hands and that is why they have been unable to reply us quickly as they used to.
“When I joined MMM in March, there was nothing like fake BOP, all those who were matched to pay were payed. Everything was fine until the bad eggs came into the system.”
According to him, the freezing is a welcome development.
“Now, this freezing of confirmed Marvodi is a very welcome development because it will the community and CRO the opportunity to weed out the bad eggs. Those people who have multiple accounts, who are cheating the system and uploading fake BOP will be trashed out this December.
“Even guiders are very strong culprits of having multiple accounts and when participants are unable to meet up payments, they upload fake BOP thereby killing and wasting another participant’s time. I can assure everybody that the issue of fake BOP will be resolved this December maybe before 20th.
“It is better to have 1 million faithful participants than to have 3 million participants where 2 million are criminals.
“Be calm, be happy and know that your Mavrodi is safe. The freeze will be lifted in January and those of us who are genuine can GH in peace. By next year, there will be nothing like fake BOP. MMM cares about you.”
no real Mmm participate is worried.
Is only those gossipers that is looking for something to gossip about.
Dear Alpha Romeo, thanks for this strategic explanation; it actually came at the right time to inform those who actually care to reason. It is very obvious that the viral rumours making the rounds in the social media came from, and are sponsored by the agents of those who never meant well for the scheme because their strategy to pollute the system and criminalize as to continue to pauperize innocent Nigerians that are struggling for survival did not succeed. This is because, as agents of the bourgeoisie APC that is bent on running every Nigerian down for being constructively criticized by the now aware public, the Almighty God suddenly but divinely, strategically and lovingly punctured their evil designs without warning. They had intentionally sponsored their cronies to come and pollute the system with the multiple accounts/fake DOP strategy but their ill luck now has manifested by the simple fact that the scheme is not managed in Nigeria as well as by those fraudulent Nigerians that can always be accessed. I fail to understand how a few people will think that their selfishness will eventually rob and override the destinies of everybody when God is not dead yet, cannot and will never die. For all I care, all the crocodile tears purportedly being shed in sympathy of MMM participants are very unfortunate. They will surely be proved wrong when the scheme resumes in January more healthy. Whoever listens to them and commits suicide as it is being rumoured, is definitely on his/her own. It is this type of mass reaction which detractors have always cash-in on, that has been responsible for the unfortunate faith of majority of the citizens of this Country today. They are disappointed that by 2019, their ill-gotten wealth will no longer be able to hold the masses hostage to do their unholy ambition. God is watching.
relax guys, my 1.8m and 200k , and 100k is still frozen, am not worried, itrust mmm, they are very responsible, dont worry, i think they planned this well and they also planned their comeback in jan very well, my only advice is that they should do systematical ghing, and they should , slowly allowpeope to gh in jen.
this has thought us to only use our spatre money
relax guys all is well, dont let none perticpants put fear into you.
My account has been unfrozen, just the Xmas bonus that will be unfrozen Jan 7.. but my bonuses are open to withdrawal