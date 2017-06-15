Saturday, June 17, 2017
Canada pledges $1.9m to child health programme in Nigeria, Ghana

June 15
18:29 2017
The International Development Research Centre (IDRC), a Canadian government agency , says it is contributing 2.6m Canadian dollars ($1.9m) to the funding of a maternal and child health programme in Nigeria and in five other West African countries – Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Benin and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria currently has a high incidence of maternal mortality. According to the United Nations ‎Population Fund, Nigeria is responsible for 10 percent of the global maternal mortality burden. That is, about 111 women die during child birth in the country.

The IDRC is funding the programme through the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), which is making a contribution of $1.5m.

The main objective of the programme is to “improve the demand for, the production of, and the use of‎ research findings in decision-making in maternal, neonatal and child health programmes and policies within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)”.

Sue Godt, a representative of the IDRC, launched the initiative tagged, ‘Maternal Evidence Programme (MEP)’ at the ongoing meeting of West Africa health ministers in Abuja on Thursday‎.

  1. dada nana
    dada nana June 17, 05:25

    Your comment..its really sad for all these financial assistance from international donor agencies the story remained the same over the years….. journalists need to be train and be involve in the implementation of such projects to ensure accountability.

Exchange Rates

June 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.50414.28362.66
LAGOS370456405
KANO367460408
PH367462409
ABUJA365460405
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
