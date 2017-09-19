Tuesday, September 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

You can't cry more than the bereaved, reps chief whip tackles Saraki over IPOB comment

September 19
15:31 2017
Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, chief whip of the house of representatives, says the comment of Senate President Bukola Saraki on the categorisation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation portrays him as a controversial leader.

On Monday, Saraki opposed the declaration, describing it as unconstitutional. The nation’s number three citizen said due process was not followed.

But Doguwa dismissed Saraki’s statement, saying “he can’t cry more than the bereaved”.

“For me, the recent comment made by the senate president on this matter was a mere political statement that would only portray him as a controversial leader,” Ado-Doguwa said.

“I am sure the senate president was only expressing his personal opinion, which I believe is not a good one in the given circumstance.

“The Nigerian armed forces, in my opinion, are doing their best professionally and in the best interest of a united Nigeria.

“Even the south-eastern state governors have declared the activities of Kanu’s IPOB as illegal and therefore proscribed. He can’t cry more than the bereaved.”

Alhassan Ado-Doguwabukola sarakiIPOB
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Samebony
    Samebony September 19, 16:07

    Saraki is trying to curry favour of the South East, part of the game plan for his intention to run for presidency come 2019.
    But we are waiting for him

