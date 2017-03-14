Advertisement

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, says she cannot describe the love her father has for Nigeria.

She made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

“The love daddy has for Nigeria and her people, I can’t describe. I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country,” she wrote.

The 22-year-old graduate of the University of Surrey, UK, was deeply involved in the campaign of her father in the buildup to the 2015 election.

She is involved in a number of humanitarian activities, and currently runs an NGO called ACE.

ACE primarily offers free medical care to sickle cell patients.