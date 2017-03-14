Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
I can’t describe my father’s love for Nigeria, says Buhari’s daughter

I can’t describe my father’s love for Nigeria, says Buhari’s daughter
March 14
21:01 2017
Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, says she cannot describe the love her father has for Nigeria.

She made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

“The love daddy has for Nigeria and her people, I can’t describe. I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country,” she wrote.

The 22-year-old graduate of the University of Surrey, UK, was deeply involved in the campaign of her father in the buildup to the 2015 election.

She is involved in a number of humanitarian activities, and currently runs an NGO called ACE.

ACE primarily offers free medical care to sickle cell patients.

  1. Obum
    Obum March 15, 07:15

    Neither can I

