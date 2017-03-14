March 14
21:01 2017
Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, says she cannot describe the love her father has for Nigeria.
She made this known in a post on her Instagram page.
“The love daddy has for Nigeria and her people, I can’t describe. I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country,” she wrote.
The 22-year-old graduate of the University of Surrey, UK, was deeply involved in the campaign of her father in the buildup to the 2015 election.
She is involved in a number of humanitarian activities, and currently runs an NGO called ACE.
ACE primarily offers free medical care to sickle cell patients.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
