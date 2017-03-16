Monday, March 20, 2017
TheCable

I can’t watch my people being killed, says Ortom on expulsion of herdsmen

March 16
19:13 2017
Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, says he ordered armed herdsmen out of his state because he could no longer fold his arms and watch them kill his people.

Addressing reporters at the end of the national economic council meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, Ortom said he took the decision because of his primary responsibility is to ensure safety of lives and property.

“I ordered armed herdsmen out of my state. They are not friendly to my people. They are killing them and I cannot tolerate that,” he said.

“My job as governor is to provide security for lives and property. I cannot watch people being killed unprovoked. It is not right.

“The only thing my people are living on is farming. When you go to their farmlands and destroy their crop and then when they complain, you kill them. That will never be acceptable. I will not fold my hands to watch this happen.

“I have told the security men to ensure the arrest of all those who have arms. You are aware that through my amnesty programme, I was able to disarm the criminal elements in my society because I believe in the rule of law and due process.

“Without the rule of law, there is no way we can govern. A stronger person will come and take over the affairs of the state from where ever you are. And so, we must abide by the rule of law.”

Ortom said apart from corruption, government at all levels must be ready to fight impunity, “which is worse than corruption”.

“Another thing is impunity, it is worse than corruption. So, while we are fighting corruption, we must also fight impunity,” he said.

“Those armed herdsmen, are they above the law? So, the security men must track and arrest them and prosecute them according to the law.

“I have told my people that as farmers, they have no business carrying arms. And so, I will protect them as long as I am governor is my state.”

Social Comments

2 Comments

  1. OJ
    OJ March 17, 03:57

    Way to go. Sanctity of life must be respected. The core function of a government as enshrined in our constitution is the protection of Nigerian citizens and their right to live. Truly, impunity is worse than corruption

  2. Willincino
    Willincino March 20, 07:57

    The did has been done, why re you saying all this now??? You kept quiet just so you could be on PMB`s good book. You sold out man…..

Exchange Rates

March 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00390.25339.38
LAGOS455535475
KANO457545470
PH459550480
ABUJA457540475
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
