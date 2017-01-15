Monday, January 16, 2017
How Chidi Duru invaded our office with armed men, by FGPL management

How Chidi Duru invaded our office with armed men, by FGPL management
January 15
18:51 2017
The management of First Guarantee Pensions Limited (FGPL) has explained how Chidi Duru, a former member of the house of representatives, allegedly invaded its head office in Oregun, Lagos.

FGPL is a pension fund administrator (PFA), and Duru was its vice-chairman until 2011.

According to the management, Duru stormed the company’s premises with some gunmen on Wednesday, with the intention to take control of FGPL.

Customers and staff were reportedly held hostage during the period.

The armed men, who accompanied him, were said to have taken away some documents and three cars.

The matter was later reported to the police, and he was arrested.

In a statement on Sunday, the interim management committee (IMC) of FGPL said the police was investigating the incident.

“This desecration of all known norms of civility was carried out by a serial violator of court orders in the person of Nze Chidi Duru, the erstwhile vice-chairman of FGPL,” the statement read.

“He invaded the head office of FGPL, and held staff and customers hostage. The IMC is glad to inform the esteemed client of the PFA and the general public that the Nigerian police have swiftly intervened to restore normalcy and security in the PFA’s office and Chidi Duru and his cohorts arrested for further investigation and necessary action.”

The statement said Duru had alleged that the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) had not complied with the terms of a judgement of a court, but a stay of execution had been filed and the matter is pending before the court of appeal.

Duru was accused of being on the police list of those jumping bail.

He was allegedly declared wanted in 2013 after failing to comply with the terms of an administrative bail granted to him in a case of alleged conspiracy, forgery and theft.

Duru was said to have illegally diverted N20 million belonging to FGPL.

He subsequently obtained a court injunction, restraining the police from arresting or charging him to court.

  Oge
    Oge January 16, 10:20

    How can the owner of a company rob his company? Strange things happen in this country.

