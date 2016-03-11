Tuesday, July 18, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Chijioke Anyacho, the artist who ‘pents’ with pen without the aid of eraser

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Chijioke Anyacho, the artist who ‘pents’ with pen without the aid of eraser
March 11
20:03 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

BY FEJIRO OLIVER

The aim of every artist is to arrest motion, which is life, by artificial means and hold it fixed so that a hundred years later, when a stranger looks at it, it moves again since it is life – William Faulkner.

I have seen artists and painters and will still see more. I have known many with the skills of Da Vinci and will make a Monalisa painting look like a child’s play, but the society never gave them chance.

Just when we thought the works of the now-celebrated Oresegun Olumide who paints hyper-realistic picture with water as his theme and ladies as his likely muse, comes another work of art where mistakes are not allowed.

Just anyone can use paint to bring out an art, and where error is noticed, correction is made. Just any great artist can play with the pencil and use the eraser to effect correction when it’s noticed. But what happens when someone decides to be an enemy to the eraser and by so doing decided to be a ‘penter’ using a N20 ball point pen to create realistic pictures and objects.

Welcome to the world of Chijioke Anyacho, who ‘PENTS’ with a blue or black pen popularly called biro. Since his work hit the Internet, it still sounds unbelievable that one can draw flawlessly with the pen and not make a mistake. Call it perfection, but a new genre of art is just about to be explored and in this, Chijioke is leading the way.

chi 3

 

chi 4

 

chi 6

 

chi 9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We‘ve never met, but his work speaks volumes. The reawakening of art is beginning to generate in our consciousness and what better way to make it grow than celebrate our artists!

In a personal observation on how he delved into the world of arts, he said on his Facebook timeline: “My journey into pen drawing started with just a simple question……..While I was waiting for money to order for pencil photorealistic drawing materials from Amazon, one day I was singing and reflecting on the song ‘Scare away the dark’ by Passenger, then I heard a voice saying ‘why don’t you start with what you have?’ I have heard Joel Osteen say a thousand…everything you need is right there with you, if you had needed more God would have given you…..Now I understand.”

And celebrating artists like Chijioke who still make you believe that Nigeria will be better is the chosen way to go, at least for now. To these artists who make us have a glimpse of heaven and can now imagine how God just created and ‘pented’ us, I am most grateful.

Below are more ‘pentings’ of Chijioke.

chi 2

 

chi 8

 

chi 10

chi water paint

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oliver, editor-in-chief of Secret Reporters News, tweets at @fejirooliver86.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. APC/PDP/TAN
    APC/PDP/TAN March 13, 22:18

    He should be on CNN. Please publish his contacts

    Reply to this comment
  2. evans
    evans July 18, 10:56

    Very good art. Unique talent.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

July 18, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK323.00420.64372.90
LAGOS368472419
KANO367467415
PH372465412
ABUJA367472420
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.