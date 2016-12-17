Monday, December 26, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 22, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,464.82 Deals 3,161.00 Volume 188,684,209.00 Value 1,387,815,478.30Market Cap 9,105,919,249,995.67TOP GAINERS FO 94.22 (8.75) CONOIL 39.45 (3.65) BETAGLAS 31.83 (2.95) GUINNESS 88.73 (1.23) CCNN 4.63 (0.21) TOP LOSERS PRESCO 40.01 (-1.99) INTBREW 17.3 (-0.66) CAP 31 (-0.6) GUARANTY 24.66 (-0.14) HONYFLOUR 1.23 (-0.06) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.25 £GBP 376.7528 EURO 317.2111 SWISS FRANC 296.7135 YEN 2.5958 Selling:$USD 305.25 £GBP 377.9911 EURO 318.2537 SWISS FRANC 297.6887 YEN 2.6043 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.31 Natural Gas 3.551 (0.009) Gold 1131.10 (-2.10) Silver 15.885 (-0.094) Copper 2.4715 (-0.02) Wheat 399.25 (-0.25) Coffee 142.80 (-1.75) Cotton 70.42 (0.29) Cocoa 2242.00 (-37.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Climate change is driving millions to poverty in ECOWAS, says Buhari

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Climate change is driving millions to poverty in ECOWAS, says Buhari
December 17
18:31 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari says climate change is driving millions of people in the Lake Chad Basin into poverty.

Buhari also said the poor regional integration and the climate change experienced in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is as a result of globalisation.

He said this while speaking at the 50th ordinary session of the ECOWAS summit of heads of state and government on Saturday.

He called for countries in ECOWAS to diversify their economies in the bid to improve on the region’s economy.

“Our modest achievements in regional integration are being challenged by globalization. Today, most of our countries continue to record low volume of trade, occasioned by declining level of economic activities, caused by the sharp fall in commodity prices,”Buhari said.

“While oil prices fell by an astounding 57 percent between June 2014 and January 2015, other commodity prices have also weakened sharply thereby putting pressure on the current account and fiscal balances of our countries.

“This ugly situation demands that we diversify our respective economies from commodities into other sectors such as banking, construction and telecommunications and most importantly agro–processing, manufacturing and services.  As we adjust to a more challenging globalized environment, stronger efforts are required to increase domestic revenue mobilisation in our countries and Community Institutions.

“Member States must diversify their economies away from trade in commodities towards developing robust infrastructure that will support manufacturing and industrialisation. To this end, I urge the Community to invest more in infrastructure and human resources so as to unleash the potentials that exist in our respective economies and in our peoples.

“Another adverse effect of globalization, which we needs to be confronted collectively, is climate change which is affecting our countries in many ways such as desertification, erosion, rise in sea level and flooding. This situation is further worsened by the near absence of response and adaptive capacities in our countries.

“The negative consequences of Climate Change, including the drying up of water bodies are real in the region. For example, Lake Chad, which was once one of Africa’s largest water reservoirs, has over the years shrank to less than 10 percent of its original size, drastically affecting livelihoods of millions of people living in the Basin.

“This has resulted in environmental degradation, poverty, under development and displacement of peoples.”

Buhari said conscious efforts should be made on governance and accountability.

“In addition, the cost of governance must be reduced across all ECOWAS Institutions while resources should be devoted to programs and projects that will have direct bearing on the lives of ordinary citizenry and create jobs  fast enough to absorb our teeming youth population,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Climate changeecowasMuhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Unn final list
    Unn final list December 26, 07:23

    This man should go and rest joor. He isn’t doing any reasonable work as a presido.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 22, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.99388.38329.70
LAGOS495615520
KANO490610515
PH490605510
ABUJA495610520
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.