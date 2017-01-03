Clinton to attend Trump’s inauguration

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton, candidate of the Democratic Party in US presidential election, will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, her rival.

Quoting aides of the presidential candidate, CNN said Clinton will attend alongside her husband who is a former president.

Former President George W Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will also be at the occasion.

“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” read a statement.

“They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Previously, Jimmy Carter was the only former commander-in-chief who had publicly said he would attend Trump’s inauguration.

Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, will not be attending due to his health.

Former presidents traditionally attend the ceremonial transfer of power at the US Capitol.

Despite being a fellow Republican, Bush did not vote for Trump, a decision Trump later deemed “sad.”

Bush’s father was said to have voted for Clinton.

During the primary, both Bushes supported their family member, Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor, who was a fierce challenger of Trump.

Just a week after the election, George W. Bush lamented the role that anger played in politics today.

“I understand anger, and some people may have been angry when I was president. But anger shouldn’t drive policy,” Bush said in Dallas in a rare public speech. “What needs to drive policy is what’s best for the people who are angry.”

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/03/politics/george-w-bush-laura-bush-to-attend-trump-inauguration/