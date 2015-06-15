Monday, January 2, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
TheCable

CNN Journalist, Hala Gorani, gets married in Morroco

June 15
10:46 2015
London-based CNN international anchor and correspondent, Hala Basha Gorani, has married her colleague at the organisation, senior photojournalist Christian Streib.

The 45-year-old tied the knot with her lover and colleague on Sunday in Jardin Majerelle, Morocco, and later broke the news on her social media platform:

The newlyweds have been receiving congratulatory messages from friends, fans and her CNN colleagues:

Gorani was born in the US to French and Syrian parents. She began her journalism career as a French reporter in 1994. Then after a stint at Bloomberg Television in London, she joined CNN in 1998 as an anchor for CNN International’s European breakfast show, ‘CNN Today’.

She received a News and Documentary Emmy for her coverage of the 2011 Egyptian revolution, and she has interviewed several renowned and important personalities. Last month, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by George Mason University.

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Social Comments

5 Comments

  1. ayla
    ayla July 09, 13:59

    she is a competent journalist but no way a beauty – looks O.K.

    Reply to this comment
    • Manique
      Manique January 02, 20:51

      She is a journalist not a beauty contestant for goodness sake! I think she does a great job and looks fine.

      Reply to this comment
  2. Bamidele Kila.
    Bamidele Kila. August 26, 04:23

    Best wishes Hala.

    Reply to this comment
  3. Shlomo Maayan
    Shlomo Maayan September 12, 20:58

    Watching u in Israel like your attitude and middle eastern flair
    You’re now speaking to an Aleppo refugee.
    My Garderer who maintains the sites which I dedicate to the memory of my late daughter, asked me for extra money today because this is al Adha
    Yours
    Shlomo L.Maayan MD
    Barzilai medical center
    Ashkelon Israel

    Reply to this comment
  4. Fran
    Fran November 02, 19:33

    ‘no way a beauty’ is wrong. That is a cruel comment for a lovely, very talented and hard working woman.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

