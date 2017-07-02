CNN journalist thanks Nigerian medics for saving mother’s life

Advertisement

Isha Sesay, a British journalist of Sierra Leonean descent, has thanked Nigerian doctors and nurses for saving her mother’s life.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the journalist who works for CNN, said: “It would make a huge difference in the lives of ordinary citizens if Sierra Leone’s leaders went to our public hospitals for treatment.”

“When my mother took ill in Sierra Leone last December, I had to take her to Nigeria. I’m so grateful for Nigerian nurses and doctors who saved her life,” she wrote.

“Many have asked which hospital my mum was admitted to in Nigeria. It was Lagoon hospital in Apapa. She was in ICU for three months.

“I am thankful there were medical options in Nigeria for my mother because I had none available in Sierra Leone.”

The 41-year-old journalist, who has worked as an anchor and correspondent for CNN International since 2005, hosts CNN Newsroom Live from Los Angeles.