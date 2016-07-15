CNN Africa to launch in Lagos

Advertisement

Cable Network News (CNN) is set to establish a multi-platform operation in Lagos, Nigeria.

Stephanie Busari, who has been at the cable and satellite television channel for eight years, will be the inaugural supervising producer, Africa.

“This is a truly integrated role, and one that underlines CNN’s commitment to both Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Stephanie will work across our platforms on both news and feature content,” said Deborah Rayner, SVP, News gathering at CNN International.

“In particular, she will head CNN’s Africa content across digital – responding to breaking news and managing our Africa features projects. She will also be central to CNN International’s coverage of the continent on television.”

Busari also noted that “to return to Nigeria at such an important time in the country’s history is a proud and exciting moment for me”.

“This is such a vibrant country, full of possibilities, and as well as my broader remit looking at Africa as a whole this role will be about putting the many sides of Nigeria itself into sharper relief for the world,” she said.

Busari has worked on some of CNN’s most important African stories, including the network’s coverage of the missing Chibok girls.