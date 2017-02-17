Here comes ‘mobile electricity’ — from MTN and Lumos

Advertisement

You will soon be able to light up bulbs and power appliances such as fans, televisions, cellphones and computers with mobile electricity on the go — and pay for the services by mobile phone.

The revolutionary service, Lumos Mobile Electricity Service powered by MTN, is set for national roll-out on Monday, with Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, expected to be in attendance.

The first-of-its-kind mobile electricity service kit comprises of a solar panel, an indoor power unit, phone charging accessories, two LED light bulbs and DC to AC converter.

Lumos, globally renowned solar architects, is targeting families and businesses around the country for the service in conjunction with MTN, ICT giants.

“With this innovative service, Nigerians can enjoy affordable, accessible, noise-free and fume-free electricity for everyday use and conveniently pay with airtime from a MTN mobile phone. The Mobile Electricity Service kit which comes with a 5-year repair service policy, can light up bulbs and power appliances like fans, televisions, cellphones and computers,” the two companies said in a press statement on Friday.

CEO of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said his company has launched a variety of technology-driven products and initiatives which have helped to improve the lives of Nigerians, solve problems and encourage intelligent minds with brilliant ideas to achieve more with natural resources.

“Our partnership with LUMOS was borne out of the need to provide safe, affordable electricity alternatives for Nigerians to uninterruptedly conduct their daily businesses. We at MTN value lives and the overall wellbeing of Nigerians and we’ll continue to put out initiatives that focus on providing life solutions,” Moolman said.

Davidi Vortman, CEO and co-founder of Lumos, said: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership that will bring power and new opportunities to homes and businesses throughout Nigeria. Together we can make a fantastic impact on people’s lives, helping children do their homework, ensuring businesses and clinics can stay open later, and ensuring people no longer have to rely on dangerous stoves.”

Intending users can join the Mobile Electricity Service at MTN stores nationwide.