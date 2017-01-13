At CBN, ‘concerned Nigerians’ protest high prices of essential commodities

Advertisement

‎A group of Nigerians on Friday staged a protest at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters over the ballooning prices of essential commodities.

The protesters, who refer to themselves as “concerned Nigerians”,‎ said that the forex fraud at the CBN was worsening the conditions of already-impoverished citizens.

Speaking with TheCable, Deji Adeyanju, convener of the protest, said the CBN had been hijacked by the cronies of the government.

“We ask that the CBN stop the forex fraud. As of now, a dollar is about N500‎. And it may increase at this rate,” he said.

“We are saying N500 to one dollar is not okay. Nigeria has about 11 exchange rates. It is like the CBN has been hijacked by some cronies of the government. Cronies of the government get dollar at a cheap rate, but Nigerians who do legitimate business and need to pay school fees for their children buy at exorbitant rates.

“‎We want the CBN governor to take charge. A packet of Panadol was N700 last year, today it is N1200. We are saying it is not right. Nigerians are dying. There is hunger in the land.”

The group dispersed after registering their protest, but promised to return if things do not change.

Although, there was firm security at the CBN headquarters, the police officers there were civil and friendly with the protesters.