Friday, January 13, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

At CBN, ‘concerned Nigerians’ protest high prices of essential commodities

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
At CBN, ‘concerned Nigerians’ protest high prices of essential commodities
January 13
11:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

‎A group of Nigerians on Friday staged a protest at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters over the ballooning prices of essential commodities.

The protesters, who refer to themselves as “concerned Nigerians”,‎ said that the forex fraud at the CBN was worsening the conditions of already-impoverished citizens.

Speaking with TheCable, Deji Adeyanju, convener of the protest, said the CBN had been hijacked by the cronies of the government.

“We ask that the CBN stop the forex fraud. As of now, a dollar is about N500‎. And it may increase at this rate,” he said.

“We are saying N500 to one dollar is not okay. Nigeria has about 11 exchange rates. It is like the CBN has been hijacked by some cronies of the government. Cronies of the government get dollar at a cheap rate, but Nigerians who do legitimate business and need to pay school fees for their children buy at exorbitant rates.

“‎We want the CBN governor to take charge. A packet of Panadol was N700 last year, today it is N1200. We are saying it is not right. Nigerians are dying. There is hunger in the land.”

The group dispersed after registering their protest, but promised to return if things do not change.

Although, there was firm security at the CBN headquarters, the police officers there were civil and friendly with the protesters.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Adamu musa
    Adamu musa January 13, 11:58

    the police officers there are also feeling the heat, dats y they were civil and friendly

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 12, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00386.16334.81
LAGOS491600515
KANO487595510
PH491600518
ABUJA492600516
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.