I have the connection, resources to turn things around in Anambra, says Andy Uba

Andy Uba, a senator representing Anambra west, says he has the resources and connection to turn things around in the state.

He made this known during his sensitisation tour to various local government areas in Anambra ahead of the state’s governorship election in November this year.

Uba is a gubernatorial aspirant on the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While addressing party faithful and indigenes of the state, Uba vowed to defeat Willie Obiano, the incumbent governor.

The senator said that he had a vast experience in politics, and promised to attract dividends of democracy to the state if elected into power.

“Anambra state needs someone like me who has resources and connection to turn things around and bring federal presence, employment and infrastructure to the state,” he said.

He said his “donation of 24 vehicles to all the local government areas in the state as well as bags of rice with cash support to party faithful” is an indication of his commitment to the state’s development.

He further assured the party leadership of his “maximum support” in their various duties.

In the course of the tour, various party leaders pledged their pledged loyalty and support to Uba.

At Onitsha north local government, Linda Ikpeazu, a member of the house of representatives, called on the indigenes to vote for the senator.

She recalled how Uba “attracted employment to Anambra indigenes during the Obasanjo administration”.

The local governments Uba toured include Anambra west, Anambra east, Oyi and Anaocha LGAs.

Others are Idemili north and south as well as Onitsha north and south LGAs.