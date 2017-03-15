Wednesday, March 15, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
TheCable

CORE TV News appoints Jamil Afegbua as GM

CORE TV News appoints Jamil Afegbua as GM
March 15
17:11 2017
Jamil Afegbua has been appointed as the general manager of CORE TV news, channel 748 on Abuja digital terrestrial and free-to-air platform.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday by the management of CORE media services, owners of CORE TV news,

Afegbua, who joined CORE TV in 2015, was until his appointment the head of Abuja bureau of the station.

He has also worked as news correspondent with Channels TV, DTN among other notable TV stations in Nigeria.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Princess Rami
    Princess Rami March 15, 20:15

    Congratulations to Prince Jamil Bello Afegbua on his new appointment.

