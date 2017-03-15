CORE TV News appoints Jamil Afegbua as GM

Advertisement

Jamil Afegbua has been appointed as the general manager of CORE TV news, channel 748 on Abuja digital terrestrial and free-to-air platform.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday by the management of CORE media services, owners of CORE TV news,

Afegbua, who joined CORE TV in 2015, was until his appointment the head of Abuja bureau of the station.

He has also worked as news correspondent with Channels TV, DTN among other notable TV stations in Nigeria.