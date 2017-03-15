CORE TV News appoints Jamil Afegbua as GM

March 15
17:11 2017
Jamil Afegbua has been appointed as the general manager of CORE TV news, channel 748 on Abuja digital terrestrial and free-to-air platform.
His appointment was announced on Wednesday by the management of CORE media services, owners of CORE TV news,
Afegbua, who joined CORE TV in 2015, was until his appointment the head of Abuja bureau of the station.
He has also worked as news correspondent with Channels TV, DTN among other notable TV stations in Nigeria.
Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Congratulations to Prince Jamil Bello Afegbua on his new appointment.