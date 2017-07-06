Magu: Corrupt people should be jailed in Sambisa

Advertisement

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), says a prison for corrupt persons should be established in Sambisa forest, a stronghold of the Boko Haram sect in Borno state.

Magu made this known while speaking at the commissioning of the agency’s zonal office in Kaduna on Thursday.

He also appealed to the judiciary to cooperate with the commission in the anti-graft war, saying Nigeria would make little or no progress if concerted efforts are not made to rid the country of corruption.

“We want to call for the establishment of a prison in Sambisa forest in order to keep away corrupt people from our midst,” he said.

“In this case, the judiciary has direct influence to help in the fight against corruption. Concerted efforts are being made by some big Nigerians to neutralise the fight against corruption.

“We must change the narrative by fighting back those who do not want the fight to succeed.”

Commending Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, for encouraging the commission to establish a zonal office in the state, Magu vowed not to relent in the fight against corruption.

“I remain committed to the fight against corruption and I commend the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai for encouraging EFCC to establish a zonal office in Kaduna,” he said.

“We must, therefore, join hands together to kill corruption before corruption will kill us.”