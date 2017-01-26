Monday, January 30, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 30, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,289.95 Deals 3,013.00 Volume 146,485,775.00 Value 1,187,613,941.24Market Cap 9,045,750,736,769.04TOP GAINERS FO 71.88 (6.68) 7UP 102.3 (0.9) GUARANTY 24.5 (0.61) CADBURY 9.44 (0.44) NASCON 8.23 (0.39) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.22 (-13.78) NESTLE 740 (-10) MRS 39.03 (-4.21) GUINNESS 66.55 (-3.5) TOTAL 285 (-2) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 383.061 EURO 327.368 SWISS FRANC 304.9269 YEN 2.6816 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 384.319 EURO 328.4431 SWISS FRANC 305.9283 YEN 2.6904 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.87 Natural Gas 3.453 (0.121) Gold 1187.00 (-10.80) Silver 16.83 (-0.15) Copper 2.699 (-0.011) Wheat 429.25 (4.75) Coffee 151.05 (-1.85) Cotton 74.75 (0.87) Cocoa 2133.00 (-59.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Court orders return of Malabu oil block, OPL 245, to FG

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Court orders return of Malabu oil block, OPL 245, to FG
January 26
22:15 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The federal high court, Abuja, has given the federal government control of the controversial OPL 245, pending investigation into the $1.1 billion Malabu oil deal.

John Tsoho, a judge, gave the order, following an ex parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The OPL245 was said to have been acquired from the federal government by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited in 1998.

It was later sold Shell and Agip.

“The property known as Oil Prospecting License (OPL 245) is to be managed by the Department of Petroleum Resources on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria pending the conclusion of investigation and prosecution,” he had declared.

On December 20, 2016, the EFCC in a nine-count charge, accused Mohammad Adoke, a former attorney-general of the federation, and nine others of defrauding the federal government.

The house of representatives has also reopen its own investigation into the oil deal.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
EFCCFGMalabu oil dealOPL245
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. blue fin
    blue fin January 30, 08:28

    I think this is the right decision took by federal government.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 30, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK312.75392.72334.67
LAGOS498610530
KANO497608525
PH500610530
ABUJA498610530
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.